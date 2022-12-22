DOL chief dodges illegal OT suit

By
|
Posted on Dec 23 2022

Tag: ,
Share

Julia Victoria “Vicky” Benavente

CNMI Labor Secretary Julia Victoria “Vicky” Benavente has dodged the alleged illegal Typhoon Yutu overtime pay lawsuit that the Office of the Attorney General has been filing against some Torres administration Cabinet members.

The Office of the Attorney General, through Chief Solicitor Robert Glass Jr., voluntarily dismissed last Wednesday its complaint it filed against Benavente in Superior Court over allegedly excessive typhoon overtime pay.

According to Glass, the NMI Rule of Civil Procedure allows the plaintiff to dismiss the case without a court order by filing a notice of dismissal before the opposing party answers or makes a motion for summary judgment.

“Neither an answer or a motion for summary judgement has been served in this case. Therefore, the plaintiff moves to voluntarily dismiss this action,” Glass said.

He did not elaborate on the reason why the AG’s office was dismissing the lawsuit against Benavente.

Attorney General Edward Manibusan has been filing complaints this past week in Superior Court against department heads under the Torres administration for allegedly receiving illegal Yutu overtime compensation.

In the recent filings, Manibusan reiterated that he is filing the suits on behalf of the people of the Commonwealth, who were harmed and have been harmed by the excessive compensation received by Commonwealth government employees who were not entitled to typhoon emergency premium compensation, overtime, or extra pay for work performed during the declared major disaster and state of significant emergency relating to Super Typhoon Yutu.

Benavente, specifically, received a total of $36,198.43 in overtime pay related to Typhoon Yutu.

In its earlier lawsuit, the AG’s office sought to have Benavente pay back the over $31,000 in allegedly illegal overtime pay she received back in fiscal year 2019 and 2020.

According to the lawsuit, Benavente received typhoon emergency premium pay on multiple occasions and her typhoon emergency premium pay was paid at a rate of 2.5 times her base salary.

On Nov. 21, 2018, she received gross wages in the amount of $1,337.05 as typhoon emergency premium pay. The following month, Dec. 19, 2018, Benavente received gross wages in the amount of $6,578.13 as typhoon emergency premium pay.

On Dec. 29, 2018, she received gross wages in the amount of $5,276.77 as typhoon emergency premium pay.

A few days later, Dec. 31, 2018, she received gross wages in the amount of $3,375.06 as typhoon emergency premium pay.

The last time she received compensation was Nov. 8, 2019, when Benavente received gross wages in the amount of $6,756.61 as typhoon emergency premium pay.

Kimberly Bautista Esmores | Reporter
Kimberly Bautista Esmores has covered a wide range of news beats, including the community, housing, crime, and more. She now covers sports for the Saipan Tribune. Contact her at kimberly_bautista@saipantribune.com.

Related Posts

0

DPW chief faces illegal OT suit

Posted On Dec 22 2022
, By
0

Ex-DCCA chief sued for alleged illegal OT

Posted On Dec 15 2022
, By
0

DHS, DOL announce availability of additional H-2B visas for FY 2023

Posted On Dec 14 2022
, By
0

DOL to host job fair in August

Posted On Jul 28 2022
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

This poll is no longer accepting votes

Are you done with your Christmas shopping yet?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

August 2022 - October 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

December 2022

Life and Style

Whale of a carve nets Kohler win

Posted On Nov 02 2022

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

Environment

Grant heightens interest in agriculture, beekeeping

Posted On Jun 30 2022

Preparing brilliants minds for the CNMI’s future

Posted On May 12 2022

DFW, USFWS, Pacific Bird Conservation team up to save birds

Posted On May 05 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - December 21, 2022

Posted On Dec 21 2022

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - December 14, 2022

Posted On Dec 14 2022
community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - December 8, 2022

Posted On Dec 08 2022

BIBA MARIANAS!

Ralph

Torres and OPD break grounds on the Garapan Revitalization Project

Posted On Nov 15 2022
woman weaving

Hafa Adai-Tirow Cultural Experience on Tuesdays, Thursdays

Posted On Aug 04 2022

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Weather Forecast

December 23, 2022, 3:22 PM
Partly sunny
Partly sunny
29°C
real feel: 35°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 82%
wind speed: 4 m/s S
wind gusts: 4 m/s
UV-Index: 2
sunrise: 6:39 AM
sunset: 5:53 PM
© 2022 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2022 Saipan Tribune