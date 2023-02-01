Small craft warned of rough seas

Share











A small craft advisory remains in effect in the CNMI from 6pm last night to 5pm Saturday. This means that wind speeds of 20 to 25 knots are expected to produce wave conditions hazardous to small craft.

Based on the information received from the National Weather Service in Tiyan, Guam, and compiled at the CNMI Emergency Operations Center State Warning Point, east winds of 15 to 25 knots and seas of 7 to 10 feet are expected in Marianas coastal waters up to 5pm Saturday. Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

Models continue to show winds becoming hazardous to small craft last night and today, with seas building to near 10 feet Thursday through Friday. By Saturday evening, models have conditions dropping below hazardous levels.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid boating in these hazardous conditions. (PR)