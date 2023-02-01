Former parolee allegedly assaults DOC officer; denied bail revision

By
|
Posted on Feb 02 2023

Tag:
Share

A former parolee who was previously arrested and detained at the Department of Corrections has been denied bail modification for alleged drug use and assaulting a DOC officer.

Following his bail modification hearing yesterday, Superior Court Associate judge Teresa Kim-Tenorio denied the second bail modification requested by Edward Iglecias Blas, a former parolee who was previously arrested anew for assaulting his girlfriend and threatening two others with a knife.

During the hearing, it was learned that Blas admitted to using drugs and he also allegedly assaulted a DOC officer while incarcerated again.

Following the hearing, Blas was remanded back to DOC and was ordered to return to court when ordered to do so.

According to Saipan Tribune archives, the court previously imposed a $50,000 cash bail on Blas on two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon and three counts of disturbing the peace.

The complaint against Blas stated that back in November 2022, he threatened to kill two people with a kitchen knife while intoxicated and he also punched his girlfriend.

The girlfriend told police that Blas was mad because he could not find his slippers and that he stabbed a plastic table in anger.

Before being paroled, Blas was serving a 24-year prison sentence after he pleaded guilty to murder in the first degree, which he committed during the perpetration of burglary and/or robbery.

Blas was convicted back in 2011 of murder in the first degree after pleading guilty to the brutal killing of an MHS security guard with two others as part of a plan to rob the school.

He became eligible for parole after serving one-third of his sentence.

Blas, who was 16 at that time of the incident, was charged as an adult with two other teen co-defendants in 2009.

Kimberly Bautista Esmores | Reporter
Kimberly Bautista Esmores has covered a wide range of news beats, including the community, housing, crime, and more. She now covers sports for the Saipan Tribune. Contact her at kimberly_bautista@saipantribune.com.

Related Posts

0

Anthony Torres is nominated DOC commissioner

Posted On Feb 02 2023
, By
0

Summons OK’d for DOC personnel named in inmate’s lawsuit

Posted On Nov 29 2022
, By
0

NMTech certifies 12 DOC participants 

Posted On Nov 18 2022
, By
0

Inmate sues DOC officials for allegedly failing to provide him with medical care

Posted On Nov 01 2022
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

This poll is no longer accepting votes

On a scale of 1 to 5, with 1 being the lowest, rate your level of concern at this moment about COVID-19.
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

August 2022 - October 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

January 2023

Life and Style

Whale of a carve nets Kohler win

Posted On Nov 02 2022

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

Environment

Conference highlights UOG Marine Lab’s quest to restore reefs

Posted On Dec 29 2022

Grant heightens interest in agriculture, beekeeping

Posted On Jun 30 2022

Preparing brilliants minds for the CNMI’s future

Posted On May 12 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - February 2, 2023

Posted On Feb 02 2023

Community Briefs - January 27, 2023

Posted On Jan 27 2023

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - January 24, 2023

Posted On Jan 24 2023

BIBA MARIANAS!

Ralph

Torres and OPD break grounds on the Garapan Revitalization Project

Posted On Nov 15 2022
woman weaving

Hafa Adai-Tirow Cultural Experience on Tuesdays, Thursdays

Posted On Aug 04 2022

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Weather Forecast

February 2, 2023, 6:21 AM
Cloudy
Cloudy
26°C
real feel: 26°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 90%
wind speed: 7 m/s ENE
wind gusts: 7 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:46 AM
sunset: 6:15 PM
© 2023 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2023 Saipan Tribune