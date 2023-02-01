Former parolee allegedly assaults DOC officer; denied bail revision

Share











A former parolee who was previously arrested and detained at the Department of Corrections has been denied bail modification for alleged drug use and assaulting a DOC officer.

Following his bail modification hearing yesterday, Superior Court Associate judge Teresa Kim-Tenorio denied the second bail modification requested by Edward Iglecias Blas, a former parolee who was previously arrested anew for assaulting his girlfriend and threatening two others with a knife.

During the hearing, it was learned that Blas admitted to using drugs and he also allegedly assaulted a DOC officer while incarcerated again.

Following the hearing, Blas was remanded back to DOC and was ordered to return to court when ordered to do so.

According to Saipan Tribune archives, the court previously imposed a $50,000 cash bail on Blas on two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon and three counts of disturbing the peace.

The complaint against Blas stated that back in November 2022, he threatened to kill two people with a kitchen knife while intoxicated and he also punched his girlfriend.

The girlfriend told police that Blas was mad because he could not find his slippers and that he stabbed a plastic table in anger.

Before being paroled, Blas was serving a 24-year prison sentence after he pleaded guilty to murder in the first degree, which he committed during the perpetration of burglary and/or robbery.

Blas was convicted back in 2011 of murder in the first degree after pleading guilty to the brutal killing of an MHS security guard with two others as part of a plan to rob the school.

He became eligible for parole after serving one-third of his sentence.

Blas, who was 16 at that time of the incident, was charged as an adult with two other teen co-defendants in 2009.