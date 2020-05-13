Soccer community remembers Lo

By
|
Posted on May 14 2020
Share

Perry Lo, right, seen here staying close on defense against a younger player during a local tournament at the Oleai Sports Complex Field in 2014, passed away last May 7. He was 77. (Contributed Photo)

Members of the CNMI soccer community paid tribute to Perry Lo, who passed away last May 7.

“Perry left a legacy in the soccer community. He was not only a skilled soccer player but had the characteristics of a great teacher,” said former MP United Football Club goalie and umpire Rachel Sablan.

She remembers how Lo, who was very active in the sport at a time when it was just starting to gain ground, lending his time and expertise to players and competitions, would make pointers on matches.

“While he watched on the sidelines and back when I used to umpire games, he would give me pointers on how to improve my calls. He didn’t’ criticize me and instead he made me understand what I did wrong and how I can correct it. He always made a presence on and off the pitch. He will be greatly missed,” Sablan said.

Brad Ruszala, a member of the first CNMI Men’s National Team, recalled how Lo assisted them in their preparation for the historic Marianas Cup in 2007.

“His passion for the sport was rivaled only by his love for our local players who prepared for the CNMI’s first Marianas Cup against Guam. Most of us were older than typical rookies. Training three hours per day, five to six days per week took a toll on us, and Perry was always there to provide treatment to a banged up back, knee, or an ankle with Chinese cupping therapy, and it worked,” Ruszala said.

“Most players on our teams looked like dalmatians with the evidence of the cupping all over us,” he added.

After the hard training sessions, Lo would also provide the comic relief to players and mixed them up with his stories on life and soccer.

“He gave words of encouragement, attended our games, watched our practices, and would’ve done absolutely anything for his guys. We’re going to miss him. Our younger players never got to know him and his dedication to CNMI soccer. Be that as it may, I’m sure Perry will still be watching over our program from his skybox over the Koblerville pitch,” Ruszala added.

Other early members of the CNMI Men’s National Team and the islands’ residents also recognized Lo’s contribution to the Commonwealth’s soccer program, as they posted their message of sympathy to the family of the late coach in social media.

“It was a privilege to attend his soccer referee clinic,” said Manny Sitchon, a basketball referee, but also tried learning officiating matches at the pitches.

Former CNMI resident Gregory Baka recalled that Lo started youth soccer in 1999 or 2000 at the American Memorial Park with three age groups and four coaches, while Edith Deleon Guerrero thanked him for coaching her children.

The Northern Mariana Islands Football Association also extended its condolences to Lo’s family and recognized his help in the development of the sport in the CNMI.

“Perry will always be remembered for his contributions to NMI soccer, especially during the program’s formative years. He was one of the first few referees who officiated games on island, making it possible for the NMI to have organized tournaments. His great passion for soccer was evident in the 60-plus years he spent with the sport as a player, coach, and referee,” NMIFA said.

Roselyn Monroyo | Reporter
Roselyn Monroyo is the sports reporter of Saipan Tribune. She has been covering sports competitions for more than two decades. She is a basketball fan and learned to write baseball and football stories when she came to Saipan in 2005.
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

Today’s Front Page

May 2020

TAGA Plus

April - June 2020 Issue

Community

Community Briefs - April 20, 2020

Posted On Apr 20 2020

Community Briefs - April 15, 2020

Posted On Apr 15 2020

Community Briefs - April 14, 2020

Posted On Apr 14 2020

Life and Style

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

‘Da Lounge Bar’ to host wine tasting nights in Aug.

Posted On Aug 06 2018

Miyako chef wins ‘Good Taste Series Competition’

Posted On Aug 02 2018

Environment

Schmidt Ocean Institute maps 1M square km of seafloor

Posted On Dec 12 2019

Saipan Lions Club gives MHS 12 garbage bins

Posted On Sep 26 2019

Triple J takes part in Int’l Coastal Cleanup

Posted On Sep 26 2019

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

BIBA MARIANAS!

Rising star Elvis Han visits Marianas

Posted On Oct 04 2019

MVA woos MICE travel at Beijing workshop

Posted On Sep 05 2019

Guam governor joins GVB delegation to woo Japan

Posted On Sep 03 2019

Weather Forecast

May 14, 2020, 7:03 AM
Partly sunny
Partly sunny
27°C
real feel: 29°C
current pressure: 1020 mb
humidity: 76%
wind speed: 4 m/s E
wind gusts: 4 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 5:48 AM
sunset: 6:38 PM
© 2020 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Sitemap    Policy

Copyright © 2020 Saipan Tribune