Soccer community remembers Lo

Members of the CNMI soccer community paid tribute to Perry Lo, who passed away last May 7.

“Perry left a legacy in the soccer community. He was not only a skilled soccer player but had the characteristics of a great teacher,” said former MP United Football Club goalie and umpire Rachel Sablan.

She remembers how Lo, who was very active in the sport at a time when it was just starting to gain ground, lending his time and expertise to players and competitions, would make pointers on matches.

“While he watched on the sidelines and back when I used to umpire games, he would give me pointers on how to improve my calls. He didn’t’ criticize me and instead he made me understand what I did wrong and how I can correct it. He always made a presence on and off the pitch. He will be greatly missed,” Sablan said.

Brad Ruszala, a member of the first CNMI Men’s National Team, recalled how Lo assisted them in their preparation for the historic Marianas Cup in 2007.

“His passion for the sport was rivaled only by his love for our local players who prepared for the CNMI’s first Marianas Cup against Guam. Most of us were older than typical rookies. Training three hours per day, five to six days per week took a toll on us, and Perry was always there to provide treatment to a banged up back, knee, or an ankle with Chinese cupping therapy, and it worked,” Ruszala said.

“Most players on our teams looked like dalmatians with the evidence of the cupping all over us,” he added.

After the hard training sessions, Lo would also provide the comic relief to players and mixed them up with his stories on life and soccer.

“He gave words of encouragement, attended our games, watched our practices, and would’ve done absolutely anything for his guys. We’re going to miss him. Our younger players never got to know him and his dedication to CNMI soccer. Be that as it may, I’m sure Perry will still be watching over our program from his skybox over the Koblerville pitch,” Ruszala added.

Other early members of the CNMI Men’s National Team and the islands’ residents also recognized Lo’s contribution to the Commonwealth’s soccer program, as they posted their message of sympathy to the family of the late coach in social media.

“It was a privilege to attend his soccer referee clinic,” said Manny Sitchon, a basketball referee, but also tried learning officiating matches at the pitches.

Former CNMI resident Gregory Baka recalled that Lo started youth soccer in 1999 or 2000 at the American Memorial Park with three age groups and four coaches, while Edith Deleon Guerrero thanked him for coaching her children.

The Northern Mariana Islands Football Association also extended its condolences to Lo’s family and recognized his help in the development of the sport in the CNMI.

“Perry will always be remembered for his contributions to NMI soccer, especially during the program’s formative years. He was one of the first few referees who officiated games on island, making it possible for the NMI to have organized tournaments. His great passion for soccer was evident in the 60-plus years he spent with the sport as a player, coach, and referee,” NMIFA said.