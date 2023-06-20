Sophia Kim graduates from PSU with Chemistry degree; summa cum laude

Share











Sophia Cheeun Kim, who is the daughter of GiYeong Kim and Yunkee Park of Saipan, recently graduated with summa cum laude honors from Portland State University, with a Bachelor’s of Science degree in Chemistry.

Aside from the summa cum laude honor, Kim was also awarded the Phi Kappa Phi Honor Society Award, Outstanding Graduating Senior Award in Chemistry/Biochemistry, and the American Chemical Society Undergraduate Award in Physical Chemistry

Kim is an alumna of Marianas High School, where she graduated in the Top 4.

Kim will soon be attending the University of Oregon for her graduate school. (Saipan Tribune)