Source: Torres unlikely to appear before JGO today

Share











Gov. Ralph DLG Torres is not likely to appear today, Tuesday, before the House of Representatives Judiciary and Governmental Operations Committee, which is investigating his expenditures of public funds and travels.

A source said Torres, through his counsel, may ask the Superior Court to intervene and quash the subpoena that commanded him to testify before the JGO today at 10:30am.

The governor refused to comment yesterday.

Torres, through Gilbert Birnbrich and Ross Garber, had questioned the JGO Committee’s authority to subpoena him as governor, citing his role as head of a separate branch of government.

At the JGO Committee’s hearing yesterday, JGO chair Rep. Celina R. Babauta (D-Saipan) discussed her recollection of the testimony of Department of Public Safety Commissioner Robert A. Deleon Guerrero before the JGO last Friday.

Babauta said that several points in Deleon Guerrero’s testimony were contradicted by the testimonies of other witnesses, such as the testimony of Police Lt. Emery Kaipat who testified that DPS personnel do not inspect the governor’s cargo when he goes through the airport, the testimony of Boating Safety Officer Adrien Mendiola, who testified that “sometimes the governor would use his private boat and sometimes he would be on a Boating Safety vessel,” the testimony of the head of the governor’s security, officer Joey Cruz, who testified that he receives his instructions directly from Gov. Ralph DLG Torres.

The chair said it is clear that Torres is behind the wasteful use and expenditure of scarce funds for having excessive bodyguards who are there simply to retrieve their luggage, transport their children to and from school and dental appointments, including but not limited to driving Diann Torres to weddings and other personal occasions.