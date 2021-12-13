Source: Torres unlikely to appear before JGO today

By
|
Posted on Dec 14 2021

Tag:
Share

Gov. Ralph DLG Torres is not likely to appear today, Tuesday, before the House of Representatives Judiciary and Governmental Operations Committee, which is investigating his expenditures of public funds and travels.

A source said Torres, through his counsel, may ask the Superior Court to intervene and quash the subpoena that commanded him to testify before the JGO today at 10:30am.

The governor refused to comment yesterday.

Torres, through Gilbert Birnbrich and Ross Garber, had questioned the JGO Committee’s authority to subpoena him as governor, citing his role as head of a separate branch of government.

At the JGO Committee’s hearing yesterday, JGO chair Rep. Celina R. Babauta (D-Saipan) discussed her recollection of the testimony of Department of Public Safety Commissioner Robert A. Deleon Guerrero before the JGO last Friday.

Babauta said that several points in Deleon Guerrero’s testimony were contradicted by the testimonies of other witnesses, such as the testimony of Police Lt. Emery Kaipat who testified that DPS personnel do not inspect the governor’s cargo when he goes through the airport, the testimony of Boating Safety Officer Adrien Mendiola, who testified that “sometimes the governor would use his private boat and sometimes he would be on a Boating Safety vessel,” the testimony of the head of the governor’s security, officer Joey Cruz, who testified that he receives his instructions directly from Gov. Ralph DLG Torres.

The chair said it is clear that Torres is behind the wasteful use and expenditure of scarce funds for having excessive bodyguards who are there simply to retrieve their luggage, transport their children to and from school and dental appointments, including but not limited to driving Diann Torres to weddings and other personal occasions.

Ferdie De La Torre | Reporter
Ferdie Ponce de la Torre is a senior reporter of Saipan Tribune. He has a bachelor’s degree in journalism and has covered all news beats in the CNMI. He is a recipient of the CNMI Supreme Court Justice Award. Contact him at ferdie_delatorre@Saipantribune.com

Related Posts

0

BREAKING NEWS: Torres won’t be appearing before JGO

Posted On Dec 14 2021
, By
0

JGO will hear testimony of Torres, DPS chief Deleon Guerrero on Friday

Posted On Dec 08 2021
, By
0

JGO cancels DPS chief’s hearing

Posted On Dec 07 2021
, By
0

JGO decides not to summon first lady’s bodyguard

Posted On Dec 01 2021
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

Are you done with your Christmas shopping?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

November 2021 - January 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

September 2021

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

Improving air quality in the CNMI

Posted On Dec 02 2021

Guam Green Growth has its 1st Conservation Corps graduates  

Posted On Nov 25 2021

More than a business, it’s a movement for the environment

Posted On Nov 18 2021

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - December 14, 2021

Posted On Dec 14 2021

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - December 13, 2021

Posted On Dec 13 2021
COMMUNITY

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - December 10, 2021

Posted On Dec 10 2021

BIBA MARIANAS!

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Bunuelos eating contest at Taste of the Marianas

Posted On Aug 23 2021

Weather Forecast

December 14, 2021, 11:39 AM
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy
27°C
real feel: 30°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 90%
wind speed: 7 m/s ESE
wind gusts: 13 m/s
UV-Index: 2
sunrise: 6:35 AM
sunset: 5:49 PM
© 2021 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2021 Saipan Tribune