Southern United girls dominate Paire, 21-1

Southern United Football Club’s U16 girls stopped Paire in their tracks, 21-1, in Week 4 of the TakeCare Youth Soccer League Fall 2022 last Oct. 8 at the Northern Mariana Islands Soccer Training Center in Koblerville.

In a whirlwind one-sided match, Southern United FC kept the goals coming nonstop, with 11 of the goals scored in the first half and the remaining 10 in the second half.

Not even two minutes into the game, the first goal was made by Southern United’s Pia Newakl, who eventually netted five more goals throughout the match for a total of six goals. Teammate Summer Manahane bagged six goals as well, while Rizza Relucio made four and Brianne Echalico scored three.

The only time Paire saw the back of the net was when Alana Hayes scored in the 12th minute.



Shirley’s FC 3, MPU FC 2

In the only other U16 girls match of the day, Shirley’s Football Club defeated MPU Football Club in a close game, 3-2.

Hailey Benavente of Shirley’s found the ball six minutes into the game and made a run for it to score the first goal. Then, MPU’s Wendy Son took the ball to tie up the game 13 minutes in. Alyssa Borlongan of Shirley’s retaliated to one up them again in the 18th minute, with MPU answering the call to tie it up once more two minutes later.

However, in a nail-biting second half for the win, Borlongan broke through the keep to take the lead, 3-2, which eventually won the game as MPU had no more goals to give.

U16 BOYS

TanHoldings FC 2, Kanoa FC 1

Over in the U16 boys division, TanHoldings Football Club claimed a win in another tight match over Kanoa Football Club, 2-1.

Three minutes in, Anthony Bergancia of TanHoldings dashed through the field to open up the game, 1-0. Teammate Mark Patubo followed his lead to score the second goal which was enough to secure the win as Kanoa only had one goal in them toward the end of the second half, made by Tyler Omelau.



MPU FC 10, Shirley’s FC 1

MPU Football Club overpowered Shirley’s FC, 10-1 in the last U16 boys division game of the day.

Shirley’s went through the first half with each attempt at the goal skirting around for no contact at the net.

The only contact from ball to net happened in the 24th minute of the second half, made by Jayven Bisek for their only goal of the game.

MPU, on the other hand, made light work of the ball as Cody Shimizu netted five of the 10 goals, while Casey Chambers bagged himself two goals, and Moshe Sikkel, Jun Seo Kim, and Miles Linden made one each.

Results from Week 4 of the TakeCare Youth Soccer League Fall 2022 U13 boys and girls competitive division will be posted in the next editions of Saipan Tribune.