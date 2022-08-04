Spend Down waiver for Medicaid beneficiaries

The Commonwealth Medicaid Agency would like to inform the Medicaid beneficiaries who are availing of the Spend Down Program that effective Aug. 5, 2022, a maximum of $1,000 will be waived. Any amount in excess of this amount must be spent in order for Medicaid to reimburse services rendered within a calendar month.

If your Spend Down amount is equal to or less than $1,000, you are not required to pay for your medical services.

This benefit is valid for the duration of the National Public Health Emergency only. For more information, you may contact the Commonwealth Medicaid Agency at any of the following numbers: (670) 664-4880/4882/4886/4887/4888. (PR)

Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.

