500 Sails, PSS co-op program in spotlight at SCC meeting

Posted on Aug 05 2022

500 Sails’ Cultural Maritime Training Center took center stage at the recent Saipan Chamber of Commerce monthly general membership meeting, during which the Public School System’s Cooperative Education Program also did a special presentation on its role in the CNMI’s workforce development.

At the meeting, held Wednesday, Aug. 3, at the Queens Hall of the Kensington Hotel Saipan, Emma Perez, Marjorie Daria, and Andrew Roberto touched on the 500 Sails’ Cultural Maritime Training Center and how it benefits the youth workforce by providing new professional development, job opportunities and how it supports tourism and economic diversity.

Brandon S. Nicholas from the PSS Co-Op program presented “Building Tomorrow’s Workforce” and its challenges along with its benefits. The program teaches students job placement techniques, career exploration, financial literacy, and resume drafting. The program gives career exposure to high school students over the age of 16.

SCC president Joe Guerrero also introduced to the chamber members the new executive director, Kimberly C. Camacho, and the new Marketing and Membership coordinator, Riley Buenaventura, who will be joining Franco Santos, Financial and Data Management coordinator.

Guerrero and the SCC board of directors also presented a plaque of appreciation to outgoing executive director Lynard “Lee” Tenorio.

The SCC is a non-profit organization whose mission is to empower our enterprises as a resource, advocate, and connector for Saipan’s private sector. Its vision is to create an island where businesses, family, and community succeed as one. For more information or to learn how to become a member, visit www.saipanchamber.com, call 234-7150, or visit the fourth floor of the Marianas Business Plaza (Room 413).

Saipan Tribune

