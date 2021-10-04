Spotlight focuses on opioid, substance abuse in the CNMI

Share











The Commonwealth Healthcare Corp., with the CNMI Blue Ribbon Initiative, forged an agreement last Friday to support the prevention of, and treatment of substance use disorders on island, to reduce cases of morbidity and mortality related to opioid overdoses.

CHCC acting chief executive officer Halina S. Palacios said the Initiative has met over the past months to assess, help set consortium priorities, and made action plans to address this community concern.

The CNMI has seen a jump in the number of opioid cases and other substances misuse and overdose cases this year. As of September, there have already been three opioid overdose cases recorded on island and 25 other substance overdose cases.

There were no recorded opioid overdoses last year, but CHCC reported five confirmed opioid misuse and 17 suspected opioid misuse cases.

At the event, Gov. Ralph DLG Torres appealed to people in the CNMI who are struggling with drug addiction to seek help. “Life is too precious. Every day should count for something. To those that are recovering, I agree it is a struggle. But again, we’re here. I am dedicated, since Day 1, to give resources. So, please, come seek help. We have the right people, the right organization. Let’s continue to fight.”

CNMI Superior Court Associate Judge Teresa Kim-Tenorio, who deals with people with drug addiction through the Family and Drug Court programs, stressed the significance of drug prevention campaigns, and of understanding trauma.

“The truth about drug addicts is that they are not just drug addicts. Rather, they’re individuals whose addiction often stems from trauma,” Kim-Tenorio said. “Many, if not majority, of the people I encounter are or were victims—victims of sexual abuse, assault, physical abuse, domestic violence, emotional abuse, children who are neglected. …Unfortunately for those individuals, the trauma has led to drug abuse as a coping mechanism. This needs to stop,” she added, advocating for the development of more treatment courts, and a holistic approach to treatment, where former addicts get the help they need to reintegrate into the community.

Community Recovery advocate Jack Sablan also highlighted the importance of 12-step programs and daily recovery meetings, and appealed to the consortium to have them implemented in the CNMI.

“Service work is very important,” Sablan said. “I am a recovering addict. I am full of passion with what I do today, because I’m back in the community again helping my brothers and sisters who are struggling because my story can help another struggling addict stay clean. That’s how it goes. It’s not so much about me anymore. It’s about helping others struggling addicts.”

Local agencies and departments that make up the Blue Ribbon Initiative, also called the CNMI Methamphetamine and Opioid Initiative, include all three branches of the CNMI government; mayors of Saipan, Tinian, and Rota; the Behavioral Health Planning Council; Northern Marianas College; the Public School System; Diocese of Chalan Kanoa; Saipan Chamber of Commerce; Haggan/Woong United for Recovery; and Al-Anon.