Tipiyeew-Ina’famåolik Marianas caps Cultural Heritage Month

By
|
Posted on Oct 05 2021

Tag: ,
Share

Master of ceremony John “Bolis” Gonzales, rightmost, guides Saturday’s proceedings during the first-ever “Tipiyeew-Ina’famåolik Marianas” at the Carolinian Utt in Garapan. (Joshua Santos)

To cap this year’s celebration of Chamorro and Carolinian Cultural Heritage Month, the Indigenous Affairs Office and the Carolinian Affairs Office, with the help of the Marianas Visitors Authority, held last Saturday the first-ever “Tipiyeew-Ina’famåolik Marianas” at the Carolinian Utt in Garapan.

The event featured live cultural performances, art and culture exhibitions, live bands, many food vendors, live demonstrations of a whole-roasted cow and pig, and underground cooking of whole pigs.

To kick off the event, CAO executive assistant John Tagabuel, Gov. Ralph DLG Torres, Lt. Gov. Arnold I. Palacios, and MVA managing director Priscilla Iakopo gave brief remarks.

Tagabuel mostly spoke in Carolinian, but ended his remarks in English. He emphasized the importance of exposing the younger generations of Chamorros and Carolinians to their language and culture, and welcomed everyone present on Saturday to enjoy the food and event festivities. “We need to show our kids our culture, they need to know where we are from, and where we are heading,” he said.

Torres gave his remarks entirely in Chamorro.

Palacios lauded the IAO, CAO, the Department of Community and Cultural Affairs, and MVA for coming together to make the first-ever “Tipiyeew-Ina’famåolik Marianas” possible, and spoke of the importance of celebrating the uniqueness of Chamorro and Carolinian culture.

“We celebrate culture because that’s who we are. We define who we are, we define our history, our art, our customs, and our traditions. In this world of diversity and globalization, it is important to recognize and celebrate that diversity of the many cultures that have begun [to] call the Commonwealth home. At the same time, we also, as Chamorros and Carolinians, celebrate our uniqueness,” said Palacios.

“Gov. Torres spoke in Chamorro. That is part of our culture. I hope that our future generation will continue to look back many years from now and say thank you to our past leaders and parents for continuing and perpetuating the goodness of who we are, and to define ourselves in the future of who we are as Chamorros, Carolinians, and people of the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands,” said Palacios.

In her remarks, Iakopo spoke of many of MVA’s recent initiatives that are in line with its new strategic plan that focuses on sustainable tourism in the CNMI. Part of this plan, Iakopo said, is focusing on the CNMI’s indigenous cultures. Recently, the MVA’s board unanimously voted to adopt Cultural Heritage Month as an MVA signature event in hopes of promoting cultural tourism.

“Let’s continue to support indigenous culture, [which] is rooted in and sprouts from the basic unit of society: family. While we want to share our culture with the world, the priority remains [on keeping] our culture alive in our homes and our communities first. …[It is] only with a strong continuing culture in the family [will] we be able to share an authentic cultural experience with our visitors,” said Iakopo.

Joshua Santos | Reporter
Joshua Santos is a Mount Carmel School AlumKnight and University of Florida Gator Grad with a passion for writing. He is one of Saipan Tribune’s newest reporters. Josh enjoys golf, chess, and playing video games with friends in his spare time. Reach out to him @rarebasedjosh on all socials.

Related Posts

0

Tropical disturbance seen to bring heavy showers to Marianas

Posted On Oct 05 2021
, By
0

Disturbance seen to pass Marianas today as tropical cyclone

Posted On Sep 23 2021
, By
0

Kilili: No Medicaid ‘cliff’ for Marianas

Posted On Sep 18 2021
, By
0

Cultural Heritage Month now a signature MVA event

Posted On Sep 16 2021
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

TAGA Plus

July - September 2021 Issue

Today’s Front Page

September 2021

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

USEPA hosts free NEPA and Environmental Justice webinar for Pacific Islanders

Posted On Sep 23 2021

ICC 2021: Community unites to clean NMI coasts

Posted On Sep 23 2021

ICC volunteers speak up!

Posted On Sep 23 2021

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - October 5, 2021

Posted On Oct 05 2021
COMMUNITY

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - September 27, 2021

Posted On Sep 27 2021
COMMUNITY

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - September 21, 2021

Posted On Sep 22 2021

BIBA MARIANAS!

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Bunuelos eating contest at Taste of the Marianas

Posted On Aug 23 2021

Weather Forecast

October 5, 2021, 8:08 AM
Cloudy
Cloudy
27°C
real feel: 31°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 90%
wind speed: 6 m/s E
wind gusts: 6 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:07 AM
sunset: 6:03 PM
© 2021 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Sitemap    Policy

Copyright © 2021 Saipan Tribune