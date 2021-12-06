Star Marianas doubts CPA’s sincerity

By
|
Posted on Dec 07 2021

Tag: ,
Share

Shaun Christian

In the wake of the recent dispute between Star Marianas Air Inc. and the Commonwealth Ports Authority that has put all interisland travel on hold indefinitely, Star Marianas says it doubts CPA’s sincerity in resolving the current and any future disputes in good faith.

According to Star Marianas president Shaun Christian, although Star Marianas desires to resolve any dispute between CPA informally and efficiently, it doubts CPA’s sincerity in doing the same.

“…In view of recent events, such as the abrupt termination of the prior agreement between CPA and Star Marianas and the implementation of new rates and fees without prior consultation, Star Marianas has doubts about the sincerity of CPA’s offer to conduct such negotiations in the near future and in good faith,” Christian said.

One sticking point for Christian is that SMA believes that CPA did not follow policies and guidelines established by the Federal Aviation Administration as to how fees should be established.

“There are clearly defined policies and guidelines established by the FAA as to how fees should be established. In the opinion of Star Marianas management, such guidelines were not followed when the current CNMI regulations found at §40.10.1 were amended to establish the new fees. These issues are not new. Prior to the new methodology that CPA implemented, Star Marianas raised similar concerns as to the previous Airport Use Agreement. …Protracted discussions and negotiations did not lead to a resolution, forcing Star Marianas to bring those disputes to the CNMI courts,” he said.

In addition, Christian noted that Star Marianas requested that CPA delay the implementation of the new fees to give the parties an opportunity to discuss them and fully explore what their impact would be on Star Marianas’s operations but was denied by CPA.

“This incalcitrant attitude then forced Star Marianas to file a complaint with the U.S. Department of Transportation…due to the limited amount of time permitted for the filing of such a complaint from the implementation of the fee structure. In CPA’s responses to the DOT complaint, there were admissions that certain errors exist in the newly amended CNMI regulations. Unfortunately, the DOT decided not to handle the matter because it determined that the dispute was not sufficiently significant for it to exercise jurisdiction but referred the matter to the FAA instead,” he said.

Lastly, Christian said CPA previously refused to fully disclose its financial information despite repeated requests by Star Marianas as a condition of the Airport Use Agreement.

“It would seem axiomatic that any member of the taxpaying public should have the ability to view how a CNMI public entity is spending taxpayer funds, but even more pertinent where Star Marianas is trying to properly evaluate whether the rates and charges CPA is proposing are reasonable in relation to CPA’s costs for providing the facilities and services utilized by Star Marianas,” he said.

Christian said Star Marianas wants to resolve the dispute informally through a neutral third party.

“Star Marianas reiterates its desire to resolve any disputes with CPA informally but in an appropriate and structured format that involves a neutral third party. Therefore, in order to make meaningful progress there must be a commitment by both sides to engage in mediation within a definite time frame in the near future,” he said.

According to Saipan Tribune archives, Gov. Ralph DLG Torres has promised to fully subsidize all fees and charges CPA will assess against SMA for the remainder of the fiscal year, provided that SMA agrees to reduce the cost of travel to the islands of Tinian and Rota.

However, Christian said that subsidizing fees is not the solution because the airline is capable of managing its own business affairs.

“If CPA is willing to engage in meaningful, structured discussions, then SMA is also willing to engage in such discussions and work toward restoring interisland air service,” he said.

Kimberly B. Esmores | Reporter
Kimberly Albiso Bautista has covered a wide range of news beats, including the community, housing, crime, and more. She now covers sports for the Saipan Tribune. Contact her at kimberly_bautista@saipantribune.com.

Related Posts

0

CPA says NMI govt will be fully subsidizing Star Marianas’ fees

Posted On Dec 06 2021
, By
0

SMA says new CPA rate computation forced them to stop flying

Posted On Dec 03 2021
, By
0

Star Marianas suspends all flights

Posted On Dec 02 2021
, By
0

CPA to explore real-time communication tech for seaports

Posted On Nov 05 2021
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

On a scale of 1 to 5, with 5 being the highest, rate your level of anxiety regarding the increasing number of community cases of COVID-19 in the CNMI.
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

November 2021 - January 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

September 2021

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

Improving air quality in the CNMI

Posted On Dec 02 2021

Guam Green Growth has its 1st Conservation Corps graduates  

Posted On Nov 25 2021

More than a business, it’s a movement for the environment

Posted On Nov 18 2021

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - December 6, 2021

Posted On Dec 06 2021
COMMUNITY

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - December 3, 2021

Posted On Dec 03 2021
COMMUNITY

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - November 30, 2021

Posted On Nov 30 2021

BIBA MARIANAS!

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Bunuelos eating contest at Taste of the Marianas

Posted On Aug 23 2021

Weather Forecast

December 7, 2021, 9:56 PM
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy
28°C
real feel: 33°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 87%
wind speed: 4 m/s ESE
wind gusts: 4 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:31 AM
sunset: 5:46 PM
© 2021 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2021 Saipan Tribune