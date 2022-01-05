Statement on House Impeachment Committee decision

Share











Governor Ralph DLG Torres issued the following statement in response to the House Special Investigating Committee on Impeachment’s vote to send House Resolution 22-14 to the full House for action.



First, I want to thank the Republican minority members for voting to advance the Articles of Impeachment out of the committee and onto the full body for final disposition. This is one step closer to a fair and balanced hearing in the Senate where, if invited, I intend to address each allegation so that I may prove, once and for all before an elected body, that I have done nothing wrong in my capacity as chief executive of the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands.

Second, by allowing me equal time to respond and ask questions of those conducting the hearing in the Senate, I will be in a position to affirm that there is ample legal precedent and supporting policy for each of the actions I have taken as governor.

The false allegations put out by the JGO are nothing more than a politically charged group of Democrats conspiring to sensationalize misleading information so that they may divide our community and seize power for themselves.

No illegal activity has been proven.

The only thing that the House of Representatives Committee on Judiciary and Governmental Operations has proven is this: that they are anything but judicious in their ways. Their actions have shown that the chair of that committee and her two legislative bullies lack the experience and education in public policy, etiquette, and rule of law to faithfully discharge their duties of oversight, advice, and consent. They are, in effect, a tainted committee driven by alleged law breakers whose registered complaints against them are of heinous crimes much more severe than the false allegations of excessive travel and charges for utilities brought against me.

Again, I still do not understand how someone with allegations of sexual misconduct involving underaged women, an alleged attacker (whose assault was allegedly committed using a deadly weapon and in front of a special needs child), in collaboration with an alleged complicit animal rights violator, and a Democrat gubernatorial candidate could stand upright and conduct an investigation upon me when they themselves are being investigated. Rep. Tina Sablan is a declared candidate for governor, yet she chooses to remain on a panel whose duty it is to conduct fair and unbiased hearings on allegations of wrongdoing. Is a Democrat candidate running for governor capable of conducting an unbiased and impartial hearing against a sitting Republican governor?

All four JGO members mentioned above demonstrated that they lack the integrity and character to lead a fair and impartial hearing.

Moving forward, should the Articles of Impeachment pass the House and advance to the Senate, I’ll prove, again, that none of the false allegations brought against me are illegal or outside the scope of my authority as governor.

Finally, the JGO’s one-sided political show comes to an end. The three legislative lawbreaking bullies and their tainted Democrat leader will no longer have a platform to divide our government, mislead our people, and needlessly spend hundreds of thousands of dollars of public resources on attorney’s fees as well as staff time and effort.

Should the Articles of Impeachment pass the House, I trust that the Senate proceedings will be conducted transparently, with proper decorum, and in accordance with a set of published rules as agreed upon.

It is in this way that institutions of the Office of the Governor and the Senate of the CNMI Legislature will restore credibility and respect for the process, as well as provide equal protection under the law, most especially for those who have been falsely accused of wrongdoing.

In short, the Senate proceedings will be able to deliver what the House JGO has failed to provide, what our Constitution and laws mandate, and what our community deserves: equal protection under the law and the truth.