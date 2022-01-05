‘Dems want to seize power for themselves’

By
|
Posted on Jan 06 2022

Tag:
Share

Insisting that he has done nothing wrong and illegal as chief executive of the CNMI, Gov. Ralph DLG Torres said yesterday that the false allegations brought by the House of Representatives Judiciary and Governmental Operations Committee’s against him and his family are nothing more than a politically charged group of Democrats conspiring to sensationalize misleading information so that they may divide the community and seize power for themselves.

“No illegal activity has been proven,” said Torres in a strongly-worded statement he issued soon after the House Special Investigating Committee on Impeachment unanimously voted Tuesday to send a House resolution to impeach him to the full House for action.

As this developed, House Speaker Edmund S. Villagomez (Ind-Saipan) said yesterday that he had called for a full House session this coming Wednesday, during which they will be acting on House Resolution 22-14 that impeaches Torres for alleged commission of felonies, corruption, and negligence. It was Judiciary and Governmental Operations Committee chair Rep. Celina R. Babauta (D-Saipan) who filed the resolution.

Torres thanked the Republican minority members of the Committee on Impeachment for voting to advance the Articles of Impeachment to the full House body for final disposition, describing the move as “one step closer to a fair and balanced hearing” in the Senate where, if invited, he said he intends to address each allegation so that he may prove that he has done nothing wrong.

The governor said the only thing that the JGO has proven is that they are anything but judicious in their ways.

Torres said the JGO’s actions have shown that Babauta and her two “legislative bullies” lack the experience and education in public policy, etiquette, and rule of law to faithfully discharge their duties of oversight, advice, and consent.

“They are, in effect, a tainted committee driven by alleged lawbreakers whose registered complaints against them are heinous crimes much more severe than the false allegations of excessive travel and charges for utilities brought against me,” the governor said.

Torres did not name the two “bullies” but he was apparently referring to Rep. Edwin K. Propst (D-Saipan) and Rep. Vicente C. Camacho (D-Saipan).

Propst is facing an ethics complaint over allegations that he had sex with several underaged girls some 20 years ago. Separately, Robert H. Hunter, who is the senior policy advisor at the Office of the Governor, has also filed a complaint before Villagomez against Propst over alleged threats and use of inappropriate language.

Camacho has a pending criminal case before the Superior Court over an alleged assault.

Torres also accused another member of the impeachment committee, Rep. Christina Marie E. Sablan (D-Saipan), of conflict of interest since she is a candidate for governor.

Saipan Tribune requested comment from Babauta, Propst, Camacho, and Sablan. As of press time, it was only Propst who issued a statement.

Propst said Torres knows a lot about bullying as he employed a few bullies himself and never sanctioned them for their cyber bullying and relentless attacks and slander. “If anything, he encouraged it,” Propst said.

The lawmaker said Torres should focus on the impeachment and his potential trial in the Senate.

Ferdie De La Torre | Reporter
Ferdie Ponce de la Torre is a senior reporter of Saipan Tribune. He has a bachelor’s degree in journalism and has covered all news beats in the CNMI. He is a recipient of the CNMI Supreme Court Justice Award. Contact him at ferdie_delatorre@Saipantribune.com

Related Posts

0

Task force submits recommendations for the Marianas’ first Universal Garbage Collection system

Posted On Dec 31 2021
, By
0

Filthy and dangerous: The risky job of a garbage collector

Posted On Dec 02 2021
, By
0

Universal Garbage Collection will keep Rota beautiful and safer for its residents

Posted On Nov 18 2021
, By
0

It’s time to implement an effective waste management system in the Marianas

Posted On Oct 28 2021
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

How much do you know about the CNMI’s COVID-19 protocols? Rate your level of knowledge on a scale of 1 to 5, with 5 being the highest.
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

November 2021 - January 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

September 2021

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

4 New Year’s resolutions for a healthier environment in 2022

Posted On Jan 06 2022

Guam Shoreline Atlas study to support coastal preservation efforts

Posted On Dec 23 2021

Precinct 2 sets yearend village cleanup

Posted On Dec 16 2021

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - January 4, 2022

Posted On Jan 04 2022
COMMUNITY

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - December 30, 2021

Posted On Dec 30 2021

CUC ADVISORIES - December 28, 2021

Posted On Dec 28 2021

BIBA MARIANAS!

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Bunuelos eating contest at Taste of the Marianas

Posted On Aug 23 2021

Weather Forecast

January 6, 2022, 6:10 AM
Showers
Showers
25°C
real feel: 25°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 90%
wind speed: 9 m/s NE
wind gusts: 13 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:45 AM
sunset: 6:01 PM
© 2022 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2022 Saipan Tribune