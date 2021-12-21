Statement on introduction of articles of impeachment and formation of a special committee on impeachment

Share











Editor’s Note: Gov. Ralph DLG. Torres issued the following statement in response to the introduction of the articles of impeachment and the plans for creation of a special committee on impeachment.

I have done nothing wrong.

If the Democrat-led Legislature insists on proceeding with their investigation, I request that the House of Representative speaker: 1) appoint members who are respectable statesmen and stateswomen of the House who are capable and committed to discharging their duties in a fair, balanced, and respectful manner so as to arrive at a truth supported by facts; and, 2) who are without pending or past ethics complaints, legal suit(s) or record of violation of law(s).

I just don’t see how Rep. Camacho with a pending assault and battery charge and Rep. Propst with a history of alleged criminal sexual conduct complaints can legitimately interrogate me and spread misinformation about abuse and corruption—all without legal merit—when they themselves are facing charges of violence and sexual abuse, respectively.

The expensive political show put on by Democrat Celina Babauta, which appeared to be used to settle a personal political score, is a farce and gross misuse of legislative power and authority. It will go down in CNMI history as a case study on how not to conduct a fair and impartial legislative investigation.

Let’s put this behind us and, rather than fight one another, work together to move our islands forward.

The Legislature should focus on policy and allow the Executive Branch to administer without undue interference.

The Legislature should focus on solutions and leave formal charges of criminal misconduct to law enforcement and the courts.