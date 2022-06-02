STATUS UPDATE: Palacios medevacked to Hawaii
Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. chief executive officer Esther L. Muna confirmed that Lt. Gov. Arnold I. Palacios was medically transferred to Hawaii today, Friday.
“Lt. Gov. Palacios is now en route to Hawaii with this military transfer,” said Muña during a press briefing.
The CHCC CEO said Palacios needs high level of care that is not available here in the CNMI and Guam.
Palacios was rushed to the Commonwealth Health Center Tuesday after he collapsed during a break while giving testimony in the criminal case against Gov. Ralph DLG. Torres in the Superior Court.
More details to follow.