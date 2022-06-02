STATUS UPDATE: Palacios medevacked to Hawaii

By
|
Posted on Jun 03 2022
Share

Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. chief executive officer Esther L. Muna confirmed that Lt. Gov. Arnold I. Palacios was medically transferred to Hawaii today, Friday.

“Lt. Gov. Palacios is now en route to Hawaii with this military transfer,” said Muña during a press briefing.

The CHCC CEO said Palacios needs high level of care that is not available here in the CNMI and Guam.

Palacios was rushed to the Commonwealth Health Center Tuesday after he collapsed during a break while giving testimony in the criminal case against Gov. Ralph DLG. Torres in the Superior Court.

More details to follow.

Ferdie De La Torre | Reporter
Ferdie Ponce de la Torre is a senior reporter of Saipan Tribune. He has a bachelor’s degree in journalism and has covered all news beats in the CNMI. He is a recipient of the CNMI Supreme Court Justice Award. Contact him at ferdie_delatorre@Saipantribune.com
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.
Pacific Mini Games 2022Countdown

POLL

On a scale of 1 to 5, with 1 the lowest and 5 the highest, how would you rate the CNMI’s preparedness to host the 2022 Pacific Mini Games?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

February 2022 - April 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

May 2022

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

Preparing brilliants minds for the CNMI’s future

Posted On May 12 2022

DFW, USFWS, Pacific Bird Conservation team up to save birds

Posted On May 05 2022

Precinct 5 lawmakers hold 3rd Kagman Trash Drop-off

Posted On Apr 28 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - June 2, 2022

Posted On Jun 02 2022
Community

Community Briefs May 25, 2022

Posted On May 25 2022

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - May 24, 2022

Posted On May 24 2022

BIBA MARIANAS!

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Bunuelos eating contest at Taste of the Marianas

Posted On Aug 23 2021

Weather Forecast

June 3, 2022, 9:41 AM
Partly sunny
Partly sunny
30°C
real feel: 35°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 69%
wind speed: 6 m/s E
wind gusts: 6 m/s
UV-Index: 5
sunrise: 5:46 AM
sunset: 6:44 PM
© 2022 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2022 Saipan Tribune