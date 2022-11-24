Student loan pause extended until Aug. 2023

By
|
Posted on Nov 25 2022
Share

Gregorio Kilili C. Sablan

Federal student loan borrowers will not have to make payments until the end of August 2023, according to Delegate Gregorio Kilili C. Sablan (D-MP) yesterday.

Sablan announced in his e-kilili newsletter that the U.S. Department of Education announced Tuesday that if President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness has not been implemented and Republican lawsuits have not been resolved by June 30, 2023, payments will resume 60 days after that.

He disclosed that, along with his congressional colleagues, he urged the Education secretary to extend the pause on federal student loan payments several times.

“I welcome this news since extending the pause will reduce the financial shock of resumed payments, collections, and interest to Marianas borrowers, particularly those who qualify for and expect to receive student loan forgiveness,” Sablan said.

According to the U.S. Department of Education, the extension will alleviate uncertainty for borrowers as the Biden administration asks the U.S. Supreme Court to review the lower court orders that are preventing the department from providing debt relief of tens of millions of Americans.

U.S. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona said that callous efforts to block student debt relief in the courts have caused tremendous financial uncertainty for millions of borrowers who cannot set their family budgets or even plan for the holidays without a clear picture of their student debt obligations, “and it’s just plain wrong.”

On Aug. 24, 2022, Biden and Cardona announced plans to provide targeted student debt relief to borrowers with loans held by the Department of Education. Borrowers with annual income during the COVID-19 pandemic of under $125,000 (for individuals) or under $250,000 (for married couples or heads of households) who received a Pell Grant in college would be eligible for up to $20,000 in debt cancellation.

To date, the Department of Education said, over 26 million people have provided the department with the necessary information to be considered for debt relief, and 16 million borrowers have been approved.

But court orders are blocking the department from discharging student loan debt and accepting additional applications. Six Republican-led states filed a lawsuit last September, asserting that the Biden administration has overstepped its authority by creating such forgiveness program without going through Congress. They requested the court to stop the federal government from canceling any debt as the case proceeds.

Last month, ruling that the states lacked the standing to bring the lawsuit, U.S. District Judge Henry E. Autrey of the Eastern District of Missouri denied Republican-led states to block the administration from moving forward with the forgiveness program.

The six states then appealed the court’s ruling to the Eighth U.S. Circuit of Appeals, which recently issued a nationwide injunction temporarily preventing the administration’s student loan debt relief program.

Last week, the Department of Justice requested that the Supreme Court lift the lower court’s injunction against the program and suggested that if the court does not do so, it could take up the student debt relief case, to give borrowers the clarity and relief they are depending on.

Ferdie De La Torre | Reporter
Ferdie Ponce de la Torre is a senior reporter of Saipan Tribune. He has a bachelor’s degree in journalism and has covered all news beats in the CNMI. He is a recipient of the CNMI Supreme Court Justice Award. Contact him at ferdie_delatorre@Saipantribune.com
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

This poll is no longer accepting votes

Do you intend to participate in the runoff election on Nov. 25?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

August 2022 - October 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

November 2022

Life and Style

Whale of a carve nets Kohler win

Posted On Nov 02 2022

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

Environment

Grant heightens interest in agriculture, beekeeping

Posted On Jun 30 2022

Preparing brilliants minds for the CNMI’s future

Posted On May 12 2022

DFW, USFWS, Pacific Bird Conservation team up to save birds

Posted On May 05 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

Notices

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - November 18, 2022

Posted On Nov 18 2022
community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - November 15, 2022

Posted On Nov 15 2022
community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - November 11, 2022

Posted On Nov 11 2022

BIBA MARIANAS!

Ralph

Torres and OPD break grounds on the Garapan Revitalization Project

Posted On Nov 15 2022
woman weaving

Hafa Adai-Tirow Cultural Experience on Tuesdays, Thursdays

Posted On Aug 04 2022

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Weather Forecast

November 25, 2022, 1:59 PM
Partly sunny
Partly sunny
31°C
real feel: 39°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 74%
wind speed: 6 m/s ENE
wind gusts: 6 m/s
UV-Index: 5
sunrise: 6:24 AM
sunset: 5:44 PM
© 2022 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2022 Saipan Tribune