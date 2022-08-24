Substantial progress made in cleanup of Yutu debris site on Tinian

Posted on Aug 25 2022
In this photo from early July, APEC personnel at the Super Typhoon Yutu waste and debris site on Tinian clean up piles of burnt solid waste at the site. Also pictured is large plastic sheeting which prevents contaminants from the burned materials from seeping into the soil. (CONTRIBUTED PHOTO)

Substantial progress has been made in the cleanup of the Super Typhoon Yutu debris site on Tinian that caught fire. The firm leading the cleanup and soil testing of the site is expected to complete the processing and shipping of metal recyclables by October and notified CNMI partners that it recently received soil sample test results. The soil test results will inform how the remaining waste present at the site will be managed and disposed of.

The contracted firm, Allied Pacific Environmental Consulting, Inc., mobilized in early July. APEC’s scope of work includes the sorting and shipping of metal debris; covering the areas affected by the fire with a plastic liner to prevent rainwater runoff of contaminants; separating materials on plastic sheeting; and collecting soil samples at the site. According to its website, APEC is a full-service environmental consulting firm with offices in Saipan and Guam.

In one of its daily updates with CNMI partners, APEC reported last Aug. 22 that pieces of an old metal tank and pallets of baled metal loaded at the dock on Tinian for shipping and recycling. The metal debris will be sent to Saipan for recycling by subcontractor Triple Star Recycling. (CONTRIBUTED PHOTO)

In a meeting last Aug. 18, APEC office manager Scott Malin informed representatives from the Department of Public Works on Tinian, Office of the Mayor of Tinian and Aguiguan, and Office of Planning and Development that APEC projects the sorting, baling, and shipping of metal debris found on the site to be completed in October. The metal debris will be sent to Saipan and recycled by subcontractor Triple Star Recycling.

The CNMI representatives were also informed that APEC received test results from the on-site soil samples taken by APEC and sent to labs in the U.S. for analysis. Once the results are reviewed and verified, the data will be submitted to and reviewed by the Bureau of Environmental and Coastal Quality. After their review, BECQ will provide instructions on the further handling, processing, and disposal of the potentially hazardous materials.

APEC continues to sort soil and burned materials and continues to process recyclable metal found at the site.

APEC has been engaged and responsive with local agencies and partners, holding regular meetings with DPW, MOTA, and OPD staff on Tinian to give updates on the work being done and to provide weekly reports with photos from the site. APEC’s reports and other findings will help further develop the site cleanup work plan. (PR)

