DLNR awarded $450K to prevent spread of Brown Tree Snake

The Department of Public Lands and Natural Resources has been awarded $450,000 for its Brown Tree Snake Interdiction Program, according to Delegate Gregorio Kilili C. Sablan (D-MP) Tuesday.

Sablan disclosed in his e-kilili newsletter that the grant funds will be used to help pay for prevention and detection programs and fund Division of Fish and Wildlife inspectors who inspect planes, vessels, and cargo at CNMI’s air and seaports.

He said the Interior Department’s Office of Insular Affairs announced Tuesday the award to DLNR.

Sablan said funded annually by the U.S. Congress, the Office of Insular Affairs’ Brown Tree Snake Program received $3.8 million in fiscal year 2022.

Fiscal Year 2022 funding provided for the Brown Tree Snake control program was divided among the CNMI, Guam, Hawaii, the U.S. Department of Agriculture, and the Department of Interior.

OIA Assistant Secretary Carmen G. Cantor in announcing the funding said mitigating the threat that the Brown Tree Snake continues to pose for Guam’s ecological and economic systems remains a priority as well as preventing spread to the CNMI, Hawaii, and the Micronesia region.