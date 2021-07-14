Suda is Road to 80’s first raffle winner

By
|
Posted on Jul 15 2021
A 40-year-old woman who is a Saipan resident was Road to 80’s winner of $500 yesterday, courtesy of the COVID-19 vaccination campaign “Road to 80.”

Tracy Suda, who goes by the handle “Tss Kiana” on Facebook, was selected among a pool of 2,174 entrants, whose names were placed in a virtual wheel that was spun on Facebook Live at noon yesterday, making Suda the first cash prize winner of the campaign.

Raffle host Brad Ruszala personally gave Suda the $500 cash prize yesterday afternoon at the Pedro P. Tenorio Multi-Purpose Center and livestreamed the handoff on the campaign’s Facebook page.

Shortly after being named the winner of the raffle, Suda told Saipan Tribune she felt blessed and happy for winning, and urged those who have not received their first or single dose of the COVID-19 vaccine yet to get it “for our community and future generations.” Suda also said that Road to 80 already reached out to her.

For yesterday’s raffle, entrants had to like the Road to 80 official Facebook page, and like and share a specific post on the page. According to Ruszala, if the Road to 80 Facebook page reaches 3,000 page likes, there will be another raffle for $500 today, Thursday. As of Wednesday afternoon, the Facebook page already had 2,500 followers.

Road to 80’s next raffle winner will be announced at 5pm on Friday, also on Facebook Live through the Road to 80 Facebook page. This time, the prize will be $1,000, and the selection pool will consist of first and single dose confirmation numbers of thousands of CNMI residents.

The Road to 80 official Facebook page can be found at https://www.facebook.com/roadto80cnmi.

Those interested in scheduling an appointment to receive a COVID-19 vaccine can register online at vaccinatecnmi.com or call 682-SHOT (7468).

Joshua Santos | Reporter
