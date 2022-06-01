Suit seeks to resume cockfighting in NMI

By
|
Posted on Jun 02 2022

Tag:
Share

A former CNMI representative has filed a complaint against the United States and is seeking relief in the form of a judgement that would ultimately lift the U.S. law prohibiting cockfighting in the CNMI.

Former representative Andrew Sablan Salas has filed a complaint with the U.S. District Court for the NMI against the United States of America over the Agriculture Improvement Act of 2018, specifically section 12616, which ultimately prohibited cockfighting in the CNMI.

Salas, through his lawyer, Joseph Horey, wants the court to issue a judgment declaring that a specific section of the Agriculture Improvement Act that effectively banned cockfighting in the CNMI is not applicable to or effective in the Northern Marianas.

Salas was referring to Section 12616 of the AIA, which amended article 7 of the U.S. Code, subsection 2156 (7 U.S.C. § 2156), thereby deleting language that exempted the CNMI and other specific U.S. territories from the prohibition of cockfighting.

Salas, who was a member of the 13th CNMI Legislature, also wants the court to issue an injunction prohibiting the United States and its agents from enforcing section 12616 of the AIA or 7 U.S.C. § 2156 in the Northern Mariana Islands.

Cockfighting has been prohibited by state law in all 50 states of the United States and in the District of Columbia since 2008.

Section 12616 of the AIA, which was implemented on Dec. 2019, only impacted Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands, Guam, American Samoa, and any other territory or possession of the United States.

“The title and legislative history of Section 12616 of the AIA show that it was enacted for the specific purpose of ‘extending [the] prohibition on animal fighting to the territories.’ Section 12616 of the AIA went into effect on December 20, 2019. Prior to December 20, 2019, cockfighting in the CNMI was lawful and regulated,” he said.

Horey argued that based on the Covenant, the people of the Northern Mariana Islands have the right of local self-government and “will govern themselves with respect to internal affairs in accordance with a constitution of their own adoption.”

Because cockfighting is an “internal affair,” Horey said the CNMI should be allowed to determine for itself whether to prohibit the sport or not.

“The question of whether a given act of federal legislation is consistent with the aforesaid self-government guarantee is determined by balancing the federal interest to be served by the legislation at issue against the degree of intrusion into the internal affairs of the Northern Mariana Islands. Cockfighting, a traditional local recreational activity having no relation to foreign affairs or defense, is a quintessential ‘internal affair’ of the Northern Mariana Islands,” he said

Horey said his client, who also served as a CNMI Commerce secretary from 2004 to 2006, has been regularly and actively involved in the sport of cockfighting since childhood and wants to resume the sport.

“He has raised hundreds of roosters for cockfighting purposes, and regularly entered such roosters in competitive cockfights in the CNMI for many years prior to 2019. Plaintiff desires and intends to resume raising roosters for cockfighting purposes, and entering such roosters in competitive cockfights in the CNMI. However, if he does so, a credible threat exists that he will be prosecuted for violation of law, particularly 7 U.S.C. § 2156, which provides that ‘[i]t shall be unlawful for any person to knowingly sponsor or exhibit an animal in an animal fighting venture,’ to include cockfights,” he said.

Kimberly Bautista Esmores | Reporter
Kimberly Bautista Esmores has covered a wide range of news beats, including the community, housing, crime, and more. She now covers sports for the Saipan Tribune. Contact her at kimberly_bautista@saipantribune.com.

Related Posts

0

Violation imperils NMI airports

Posted On May 31 2022
, By
0

3 from NMI win in NOAA art contest

Posted On May 30 2022
, By
Badminton
0

New Caledonia, Tahiti seeded in badminton mixed team event

Posted On May 30 2022
, By
0

NMI’s newest airline to take to the skies in July

Posted On May 23 2022
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.
Pacific Mini Games 2022Countdown

POLL

On a scale of 1 to 5, with 1 the lowest and 5 the highest, how would you rate the CNMI’s preparedness to host the 2022 Pacific Mini Games?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

February 2022 - April 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

May 2022

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

Preparing brilliants minds for the CNMI’s future

Posted On May 12 2022

DFW, USFWS, Pacific Bird Conservation team up to save birds

Posted On May 05 2022

Precinct 5 lawmakers hold 3rd Kagman Trash Drop-off

Posted On Apr 28 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - June 2, 2022

Posted On Jun 02 2022
Community

Community Briefs May 25, 2022

Posted On May 25 2022

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - May 24, 2022

Posted On May 24 2022

BIBA MARIANAS!

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Bunuelos eating contest at Taste of the Marianas

Posted On Aug 23 2021

Weather Forecast

June 2, 2022, 6:07 AM
Clear
Clear
26°C
real feel: 30°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 90%
wind speed: 1 m/s E
wind gusts: 1 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 5:46 AM
sunset: 6:44 PM
© 2022 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2022 Saipan Tribune