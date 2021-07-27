Suits, gowns, merchandise and more at Virtue Tailor Shop

Posted on Jul 28 2021
Virtue Tailor Shop in San Antonio has been in business for 11 years. (Bea Cabrera)

Xu Hong Mei and her husband, Li Gian De, are a formidable team when it comes to suiting you up for that big office presentation or that milestone celebration.

As the duo behind the Virtue Tailor Shop in San Antonio, Saipan, they bring your sartorial ideas to life with sewing experiences that go back to the garment factory era.

“I’ve been sewing half of my life and I take pride in my work. My husband is a pattern cutter expert and I do the sewing. Together, we have been serving the community since we opened shop in 2011,” said Xu.

She said she started Virtue Tailor Shop with just tailoring 10 years ago, but has since then expanded to made-to-order curtains and sell shirts, caps, bags, blouses and dresses. They also have ready-made suits for those in a hurry—all U.S. quality and available in all sizes, “which is what the island needs because people here are of different ethnicities, with different body shapes and sizes. We then we make adjustments to make it the perfect fit for the customer,” Xu said.

Virtue Tailor Shop is located beside the DPA Car Mart along Beach Road in San Antonio. They also accommodate simple sewing work like duplicating a pair of pants or blouse that is bought elsewhere.

“Customers bring clothing that they already own because they want to replicate the fit and size but in a different color or textile. …We can do that. …We have been in business for 11 years and in those years, we have made new and repeat clients. We appreciate the trust that people give us,” Xu said.

She assured that they always make sure that the quality of their suits, wedding dresses, prom dresses or anything that they sew is top notch. “We check every garment for any imperfection before we release it to the client. This way, the client is assured that every outfit is the perfect fit,” she added.

According to Xu, whenever she sees a client step out of the fitting room trying on the clothes she sewed or see them out on special occasions wearing her clothes, she cannot help but feel happy. “I feel happy and very lucky to be able to be a part of every client’s journey. Seeing them wear what we sewed for them is a good feeling, irreplaceable,” she said.

“Our customers also like that our shop is clean and organized always. You will not see used textile cuts and pattern lying around the floor or sewing equipment that is scattered. A clean shop always makes a good and lasting impression and we keep our shop that way always. We thank the community for patronizing us all these years and the only thing we can give back is to do our best always,” she added.

Virtue Tailor Shop is open from Monday to Saturday, from 9:30am to 8:30pm.

