Torres says they followed correct procedures in creating IRP

Gov. Ralph DLG. Torres assured Friday that his administration followed the correct procedures in creating the Infrastructure and Recovery Program that will handle nearly a billion dollars’ worth of projects in the CNMI.

Responding to a question during a radio press briefing last week, Torres said that Attorney General Edward Manibusan himself had said that the IRP was structured legally. Torres said this means that the office was created the right way.

The governor said they’re moving forward with IRP, with not just a civil engineer on board but an archeologist too.

At a recent budget hearing before the House Ways and Means Committee for the OAG, Rep. Christina E. Sablan (D-Saipan) expressed herself curious whether Torres has legal authority to create an entirely new office, the IRP, to manage these federal funds. Manibusan had told Sablan at that meeting that he believes the IRP was legally structured.

Torres said Friday that IRP is working on hiring more people with the technical skills that they need and some professionals to fill the office. Torres said the IRP is also working on the current projects that they have already.

“So they will be doing a briefing next week. And so maybe next week, Friday, we can dedicate time just for the IRP,” he said.

The governor earlier stated that the IRP will assist the Disaster Relief-Public Assistance of the Federal Emergency Management Agency and hazard mitigation projects and will move forward projects of the Northern Marianas College, the Public School System, Commonwealth Healthcare Corp., Commonwealth Utilities Corp., and some road projects. Marianne Concepcion-Teregeyo is the IRP’s coordinator.

Ferdie De La Torre | Reporter
Ferdie Ponce de la Torre is a senior reporter of Saipan Tribune. He has a bachelor’s degree in journalism and has covered all news beats in the CNMI. He is a recipient of the CNMI Supreme Court Justice Award. Contact him at ferdie_delatorre@Saipantribune.com

