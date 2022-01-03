SULC donates to PH typhoon relief efforts

Share











The Saipan Unity Lions Club has donated $500 in monetary assistance to families affected by Typhoon Odette’s devastation in the Philippines (international name Typhoon Rai).

Typhoon Odette devastated at least seven regions in the Philippines, leaving death, injuries and loss of properties. The death toll now stands at 407, with the highest number (220) recorded in Central Visayas. The country’s the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council reports that at least 1,140,118 families have been affected.

Relief goods were delivered to some families in Iloilo in the Western Visayas through the club’s twinning club, Iloilo Fort San Pedro Lions Club – District 301 Philippines.

“We continue to pray for all those who were greatly hit by this typhoon,” the Saipan Unity Lions Club said in a statement. (Saipan Tribune)