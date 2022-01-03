Guam reports 3 COVID-19-related fatalities, 71 new cases

By
|
Posted on Jan 04 2022

Tag:
Share

The Joint Information Center of Guam was notified yesterday of three COVID-19-related fatalities, all three being vaccinated, raising to 273 Guam’s death toll from the pandemic.

The 271st COVID-19-related fatality was pronounced dead on arrival at the Guam Memorial Hospital on Dec. 24, 2021. The patient was a 76-year-old female, vaccinated with underlying health conditions. She tested positive on Dec. 24, 2021.

The 272nd COVID-19-related fatality was pronounced dead on arrival at the Guam Regional Medical City on Dec. 31, 2021. The patient was a 58-year-old male, vaccinated. He tested positive on Dec. 31, 2021.

The 273rd COVID-19-related fatality occurred at GMH on Jan. 1, 2022. The patient was a 47-year-old female, vaccinated with underlying health conditions. She tested positive on Jan. 2, 2022.

In a statement on the JIC news release, Guam Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero said: “[First gentleman] Jeff [Cook], [Guam Lt. Gov.] Josh [Tenorio], and I offer our prayers and send our sympathies to the families of the recently departed. With each passing, we are reminded once again about how precious life is and how in a moment’s notice it can all be taken away. Show your loved ones how much you love them every chance you get. Let’s lift each other up as we look toward a new year and hope for brighter days ahead.”

In the same news release, it said the Department of Public Health and Social Services reported seven new cases of COVID-19 from 267 specimens analyzed on Jan. 2, 2022. An additional 64 cases were also reported yesterday as a result of complete analysis and case submissions from other clinics for preliminary COVID-19 test results reported January 1–2, 2022. Official case counts for the past weekend results are as follows:

• 64 of 578 test positive for COVID-19 (11 cases previously reported on Jan. 1, 2022). Eight cases were identified through contact tracing.

• 11 of 54 test positive for COVID-19 (no cases previously reported on Jan. 2, 2022).

To date, there have been a total of 19,689 officially reported cases in Guam, 273 deaths, 410 cases in active isolation, and 19,006 not in active isolation. The CAR Score is 9.0. (Saipan Tribune)

Saipan Tribune

Related Posts

0

COMMUNITY BRIEFS – January 4, 2022

Posted On Jan 04 2022
, By
0

$4.1M in Guam tax refunds released this week

Posted On Jan 04 2022
, By
0

Navy decisions pertaining to Guam, Marianas

Posted On Jan 03 2022
, By
0

Ex-USCG commanding officer honored with Seven Seals Award

Posted On Dec 28 2021
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

How much do you know about the CNMI’s COVID-19 protocols? Rate your level of knowledge on a scale of 1 to 5, with 5 being the highest.
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

November 2021 - January 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

September 2021

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

Guam Shoreline Atlas study to support coastal preservation efforts

Posted On Dec 23 2021

Precinct 2 sets yearend village cleanup

Posted On Dec 16 2021

Improving air quality in the CNMI

Posted On Dec 02 2021

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - January 4, 2022

Posted On Jan 04 2022
COMMUNITY

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - December 30, 2021

Posted On Dec 30 2021

CUC ADVISORIES - December 28, 2021

Posted On Dec 28 2021

BIBA MARIANAS!

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Bunuelos eating contest at Taste of the Marianas

Posted On Aug 23 2021

Weather Forecast

January 4, 2022, 11:39 AM
Cloudy
Cloudy
28°C
real feel: 29°C
current pressure: 1020 mb
humidity: 58%
wind speed: 6 m/s NNE
wind gusts: 6 m/s
UV-Index: 2
sunrise: 6:44 AM
sunset: 5:59 PM
© 2022 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2022 Saipan Tribune