Guam reports 3 COVID-19-related fatalities, 71 new cases

Share











The Joint Information Center of Guam was notified yesterday of three COVID-19-related fatalities, all three being vaccinated, raising to 273 Guam’s death toll from the pandemic.

The 271st COVID-19-related fatality was pronounced dead on arrival at the Guam Memorial Hospital on Dec. 24, 2021. The patient was a 76-year-old female, vaccinated with underlying health conditions. She tested positive on Dec. 24, 2021.

The 272nd COVID-19-related fatality was pronounced dead on arrival at the Guam Regional Medical City on Dec. 31, 2021. The patient was a 58-year-old male, vaccinated. He tested positive on Dec. 31, 2021.

The 273rd COVID-19-related fatality occurred at GMH on Jan. 1, 2022. The patient was a 47-year-old female, vaccinated with underlying health conditions. She tested positive on Jan. 2, 2022.

In a statement on the JIC news release, Guam Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero said: “[First gentleman] Jeff [Cook], [Guam Lt. Gov.] Josh [Tenorio], and I offer our prayers and send our sympathies to the families of the recently departed. With each passing, we are reminded once again about how precious life is and how in a moment’s notice it can all be taken away. Show your loved ones how much you love them every chance you get. Let’s lift each other up as we look toward a new year and hope for brighter days ahead.”

In the same news release, it said the Department of Public Health and Social Services reported seven new cases of COVID-19 from 267 specimens analyzed on Jan. 2, 2022. An additional 64 cases were also reported yesterday as a result of complete analysis and case submissions from other clinics for preliminary COVID-19 test results reported January 1–2, 2022. Official case counts for the past weekend results are as follows:

• 64 of 578 test positive for COVID-19 (11 cases previously reported on Jan. 1, 2022). Eight cases were identified through contact tracing.

• 11 of 54 test positive for COVID-19 (no cases previously reported on Jan. 2, 2022).

To date, there have been a total of 19,689 officially reported cases in Guam, 273 deaths, 410 cases in active isolation, and 19,006 not in active isolation. The CAR Score is 9.0. (Saipan Tribune)