Support sought for Mount Carmel School’s ‘Knights Give Thanks Thanksgiving Raffle’

By
|
Posted on Oct 20 2022

Tag:
Share

As part of Mount Carmel School’s seventh-anniversary celebration, MCS has launched the “Knights Give Thanks Thanksgiving Raffle.”

The purpose the raffle fundraiser is to raise money for the school to aid in academic and facility projects and engage with community members with the opportunity to win cash prizes just in time for the holiday season.

Join Mount Carmel School’s 70th anniversary celebration by supporting the school’s first fundraiser of the year. Tickets are $10 each and can be purchased through any MCS employee or at the Mount Carmel School Business Office from 7am to 4pm, Monday to Friday. 

The grand prize for the raffle is $3,000. The baby grand prize is $1,000. The first prize is $500. The second prize is $300. The third prize is $200. The fourth prize is $150. The fifth through the eighth prizes is $100 each, concluding with $75 for the ninth and tenth cash prize winners.

“We decided to kick off our fundraising efforts for the school as a nod to Mount Carmel’s very first fundraiser back in 1953, which was also a raffle drive led by founding president, Fr. Arnold Bendowsky. We wanted to ensure that our first fundraiser of the year also was a form of giving to our supporters with 12 opportunities to win cash prizes during the holiday season,” said school president Frances Taimanao.

Raffle tickets can be purchased until Nov. 14, 2022. Winners of the raffle will be announced on Nov. 23, 2022, by 12pm. Terms of participation are noted on each ticket.

For more information, call 670-234-6184/235-1201 or email mountcarmelsaipan.com. (MCS)

Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.

Related Posts

0

Mount Carmel School welcomes new employees for SY 22-23

Posted On Aug 09 2022
, By
0

How culture affects the youth’s view of healthy relationships

Posted On Mar 22 2022
, By
0

Awareness of teen dating violence

Posted On Mar 21 2022
, By
0

Masked love

Posted On Mar 21 2022
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

This poll is no longer accepting votes

On a scale of 1 to 5, with 1 being the lowest, what’s your level of confidence that the Legislature will be able to pass a budget law by the Sept. 30 deadline?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

August 2022 - October 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

October 2022

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

Grant heightens interest in agriculture, beekeeping

Posted On Jun 30 2022

Preparing brilliants minds for the CNMI’s future

Posted On May 12 2022

DFW, USFWS, Pacific Bird Conservation team up to save birds

Posted On May 05 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - October 20, 2022

Posted On Oct 20 2022

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - October 12, 2022

Posted On Oct 12 2022

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - October 11, 2022

Posted On Oct 11 2022

BIBA MARIANAS!

woman weaving

Hafa Adai-Tirow Cultural Experience on Tuesdays, Thursdays

Posted On Aug 04 2022

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Weather Forecast

October 20, 2022, 6:10 AM
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy
28°C
real feel: 32°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 79%
wind speed: 6 m/s E
wind gusts: 6 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:10 AM
sunset: 5:54 PM
© 2022 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2022 Saipan Tribune