Support sought for Mount Carmel School’s ‘Knights Give Thanks Thanksgiving Raffle’

As part of Mount Carmel School’s seventh-anniversary celebration, MCS has launched the “Knights Give Thanks Thanksgiving Raffle.”

The purpose the raffle fundraiser is to raise money for the school to aid in academic and facility projects and engage with community members with the opportunity to win cash prizes just in time for the holiday season.

Join Mount Carmel School’s 70th anniversary celebration by supporting the school’s first fundraiser of the year. Tickets are $10 each and can be purchased through any MCS employee or at the Mount Carmel School Business Office from 7am to 4pm, Monday to Friday.

The grand prize for the raffle is $3,000. The baby grand prize is $1,000. The first prize is $500. The second prize is $300. The third prize is $200. The fourth prize is $150. The fifth through the eighth prizes is $100 each, concluding with $75 for the ninth and tenth cash prize winners.

“We decided to kick off our fundraising efforts for the school as a nod to Mount Carmel’s very first fundraiser back in 1953, which was also a raffle drive led by founding president, Fr. Arnold Bendowsky. We wanted to ensure that our first fundraiser of the year also was a form of giving to our supporters with 12 opportunities to win cash prizes during the holiday season,” said school president Frances Taimanao.

Raffle tickets can be purchased until Nov. 14, 2022. Winners of the raffle will be announced on Nov. 23, 2022, by 12pm. Terms of participation are noted on each ticket.

For more information, call 670-234-6184/235-1201 or email mountcarmelsaipan.com. (MCS)