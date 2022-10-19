COMMUNITY BRIEFS – October 20, 2022

Share











Zoning Board moving to new location

The Commonwealth Zoning Board would like to inform the public that the Zoning Office will be closed from Monday, Oct. 24, 2022, to Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, and will resume service to the public on Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, at their new location at the CLL Plaza in Chalan Lau Lau.

Pardon the inconvenience as we work to serve you better. Your understanding and cooperation are greatly appreciated.

For any questions, concerns or inquiries email permits@cnmizoning.com for assistance. (PR)

Torres to deliver State of the Commonwealth Address

Gov. Ralph DLG Torres will be delivering the State of the Commonwealth Address this Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, 10am at the Kensington Hotel Saipan in the Kensington Hall. (PR)

4.9-magnitude quake near Pagan

At 8:45am on Oct. 18 2022, a report of a 4.9-magnitude earthquake occurred at 18.206°N 146.712°E Pagan region Northern Marianas Islands. There were no tsunami warnings or advisories that were issued by the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center. For more information, please contact the CNMI EOC State Warning Point at (670) 237-8000. (PR)

4.3-magnitude quake near Pagan

At 2:09 PM on Oct. 17, 2022, a report of a 4.3-magnitude earthquake occurred at 18.517°N 145.266°E 595.0 km northwest of Pagan region, Northern Mariana Islands. No tsunami warnings or advisories were issued by the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center. For more information, contact the CNMI EOC State Warning Point at 237-8000. (PR)