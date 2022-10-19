COMMUNITY BRIEFS – October 20, 2022

By
|
Posted on Oct 20 2022

Tag:
Share

Zoning Board moving to new location

The Commonwealth Zoning Board would like to inform the public that the Zoning Office will be closed from Monday, Oct. 24, 2022, to Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, and will resume service to the public on Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, at their new location at the CLL Plaza in Chalan Lau Lau.

Pardon the inconvenience as we work to serve you better. Your understanding and cooperation are greatly appreciated.

For any questions, concerns or inquiries email permits@cnmizoning.com for assistance. (PR)

Torres to deliver State of the Commonwealth Address

Gov. Ralph DLG Torres will be delivering the State of the Commonwealth Address this Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, 10am at the Kensington Hotel Saipan in the Kensington Hall. (PR)

4.9-magnitude quake near Pagan

At 8:45am on Oct. 18 2022, a report of a 4.9-magnitude earthquake occurred at 18.206°N 146.712°E Pagan region Northern Marianas Islands. There were no tsunami warnings or advisories that were issued by the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center. For more information, please contact the CNMI EOC State Warning Point at (670) 237-8000. (PR)

4.3-magnitude quake near Pagan

At 2:09 PM on Oct. 17, 2022, a report of a 4.3-magnitude earthquake occurred at 18.517°N 145.266°E 595.0 km northwest of  Pagan region, Northern Mariana Islands. No tsunami warnings or advisories were issued by the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center. For more information, contact the CNMI EOC State Warning Point at 237-8000. (PR)

Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.

Related Posts

0

Zoning Board chair Babauta resigns

Posted On Aug 31 2021
, By
0

Demapan confirmation enables Zoning Board quorum

Posted On Apr 25 2019
, By

Zoning Board chairman Blanco submits courtesy resignation

Posted On Jan 10 2019
, By

Reyes is newest Zoning Board member

Posted On Jan 23 2018
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

This poll is no longer accepting votes

On a scale of 1 to 5, with 1 being the lowest, what’s your level of confidence that the Legislature will be able to pass a budget law by the Sept. 30 deadline?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

August 2022 - October 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

October 2022

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

Grant heightens interest in agriculture, beekeeping

Posted On Jun 30 2022

Preparing brilliants minds for the CNMI’s future

Posted On May 12 2022

DFW, USFWS, Pacific Bird Conservation team up to save birds

Posted On May 05 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - October 12, 2022

Posted On Oct 12 2022

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - October 11, 2022

Posted On Oct 11 2022

Community Briefs - September 9, 2022

Posted On Sep 09 2022

BIBA MARIANAS!

woman weaving

Hafa Adai-Tirow Cultural Experience on Tuesdays, Thursdays

Posted On Aug 04 2022

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Weather Forecast

October 20, 2022, 7:29 AM
Partly sunny
Partly sunny
29°C
real feel: 33°C
current pressure: 1020 mb
humidity: 79%
wind speed: 6 m/s E
wind gusts: 6 m/s
UV-Index: 1
sunrise: 6:10 AM
sunset: 5:54 PM
© 2022 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2022 Saipan Tribune