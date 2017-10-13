Sustainable living is always possible

By
|
Posted on Oct 13 2017

Tag: , , ,

Access to trees, green spaces, and parks promotes greater physical activity, and reduces stress, while improving the quality of life in cities and towns. (Contributed Photo)

Sustainable living means living with little to no impact on the environment.

That may sound intimidating but the right information can guide you and sustainable living is imminently doable.

In fact, practical ways to live sustainably starts in our own backyards, according to contractor Francisco T. Sakay, who is also an architect.

1. Start with light bulbs.

“Change the light bulbs in your house. Use LED, if possible. The other option is using bulbs with compact florescent light because it uses 75 percent less energy than incandescent bulbs,” Sakay said.

According to bulbs.com, LED lighting features long operational lifetime expectations and provides much better energy efficiency.

If you use traditional lighting and have an electricity bill of, say, $100, then $80 of that has been used to heat the room and not to light it. Using LED illumination with 80 percent efficiency, the electricity costs would be around $20 and you would’ve saved around $80.

On the other hand, compact fluorescent lights use roughly a fourth as much energy as incandescent bulbs. This means that you can light a 60-watt fixture using as little as 13 watts of electricity. Lighting accounts for about 15 percent of total residential energy consumption in the U.S., and 23 percent of commercial consumption, so making some updates can really reduce your energy consumption in a meaningful way.

2. Use fans, not the A/C.

“Use fans for cooling… reduce use of air conditioning,” Sakay said.

According to homeguides.com, running a fan will always be a lot cheaper and energy efficient than using the A/C.

A 2.5-ton central air conditioner uses about 3,500 watts and a window A/C unit typically uses between 500 to 1,500 watts, while a ceiling fan uses only 15 to 95 watts depending on its size and speed. That’s a whopping 99 percent decrease in cooling costs when you use ceiling fans instead of air conditioners.

3. Use trees to cool down your home.

“Plant trees. …Trees around your house can lower the energy bill by reducing exposure to the sun,” Sakay said.

According to canopy.org, trees also serve public health benefits by cleaning the air we breathe. Trees produce oxygen, intercept airborne particulates, and reduce smog, enhancing a community’s respiratory health. The urban canopy directly contributes to meeting a city’s regulatory clean air requirements.

Access to trees, green spaces, and parks promotes greater physical activity, and reduces stress, while improving the quality of life in cities and towns.

Trees also serve environmental benefits. Trees sequester carbon, reducing the overall concentration of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere.

A tree is a natural air conditioner. The evaporation from a single tree can produce the cooling effect of 10 room-size, residential air conditioners operating 20 hours a day.

Tree windbreaks can reduce residential heating costs 10-15 percent, while shading and evaporative cooling from trees can cut residential air-conditioning costs by 20-50 percent.

4. Conserve water.

“Use less hot water…take fast showers and be conscious of the water you use when washing dishes, food preparation, or even brushing your teeth.” Sakay said.

According to isustainableearth.com, using less water keeps money in your pocket. By utilizing basic water conservation techniques, you are able to save thousands of gallons of water each year. You do the math, use less water and the water company charges you less money. That sounds like a good deal all around.

5. Unplug appliances when not in use.

“Even if your appliances are off they still consume energy if plugged. They call it phantom load,” Sakay said.

According to greenliving.com, phantom power or vampire power is the energy used by appliances and electronics when they are turned off but are still plugged in to a power outlet.

You can reduce your electricity bills by as much as 10 percent simply by unplugging appliances or switching devices off at the power point they are connected to when not in use. It’s good for your wallet and for our planet. 

ShareTweet about this on TwitterShare on Facebook0Share on Google+0Share on LinkedIn0Pin on Pinterest0Share on Tumblr0Email this to someonePrint this page
Bea Cabrera Cabrera
Bea Cabrera O’Malley, who holds a law degree, also has a bachelor’s degree in mass communications. She has been exposed to multiple aspects of mass media, doing sales, marketing, copywriting, and photography.

Related Posts

House passes landlord and tenant act

Posted On Oct 13 2017
, By

Why solar energy? Here’s why

Posted On Oct 13 2017
, By

Jet lag

Posted On Oct 13 2017
, By

CNMI govt to avail of CUC’s pre-pay program

Posted On Oct 09 2017
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

Today’s Front Page

October 2017

TAGA Sports

July - September 2017 Issue

Poll

Sorry, there are no polls available at the moment.

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS – Oct. 12, 2017

Posted On Oct 12 2017

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - Oct. 11, 2017

Posted On Oct 11 2017

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - Oct. 10, 2017

Posted On Oct 10 2017

Life and Style

Accentuate the positive in your home

Posted On Oct 13 2017

Add value to your home

Posted On Oct 13 2017

IPI, groups tie up for indigenous expo

Posted On Oct 12 2017

Environment

Navy collaboration works to grow coral in Guam

Posted On Sep 25 2017

IT&E joins MINA’s fundraising efforts

Posted On Sep 07 2017

Saipan Brewing signs on as Green Gala sponsor

Posted On Sep 07 2017

CAMPUS LIFE

SIS teacher selected for prestigious program

Posted On Oct 13 2017

UOG upgrades campus Wi-Fi network

Posted On Oct 10 2017

Mount Carmel celebrates cultural diversity

Posted On Oct 09 2017

BIBA MARIANAS!

MVA launches QYER.com, airport ad campaign in China

Posted On Oct 13 2017

Japan travel guidebooks visit NMI

Posted On Oct 12 2017

MVA joins Far East Russia tourism show

Posted On Oct 12 2017

Weather Forecast

October 13, 2017, 6:30 AM
Cloudy
Cloudy
27°C
real feel: 31°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 93%
wind speed: 5 m/s E
wind gusts: 5 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:08 AM
sunset: 5:58 PM
© 2017 AccuWeather, Inc.
 

ABOUT US

ABOUT US

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Must Watch

Copyright © 2017 Saipan Tribune