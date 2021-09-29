TakeCare is title sponsor of NMBA tournament

TakeCare Insurance Company, Inc. employees, led by health plan manager Nora Fejeran, fourth left, and Northern Marianas Badminton Association officials, led by president Merlie Tolentino, third left, pose for a group photo after formalizing their partnership for the TakeCare Badminton Open 2021 that will kick off this Friday at the Gilbert C. Ada Gymnasium. (Contributed Photo)

The Northern Marianas Badminton Association welcomes TakeCare Insurance Company, Inc. as title sponsor of its first individual competition of the season.

“The NMBA is grateful to TakeCare Insurance for coming on board our program. We are rolling out one tournament after another, as we want to hold as many competitions as possible to prepare our athletes and officials for the hosting of the Northern Marianas Pacific Mini Games next year,” NMBA president Merlie Tolentino.

The NMBA will be featuring singles and doubles events in the TakeCare Badminton Open 2021, as it will be veering away from a team tournament format, which has been implemented in the TanHoldings and IT&E sponsored contests.

The first two team events had no registration/tournament fees and the NMBA is doing the same for the TakeCare Badminton Open 2021, so having sponsors for these events are very helpful for the association.

“We can’t emphasize enough how valuable the private companies’ support are. Their assistance allows us to continue providing sports and health and wellness programs to the community and to grow badminton in the CNMI,” the NMBA president said.

TakeCare, meanwhile, is pleased to sponsor a sports competition on the islands for the first time, as the company rallies behind every campaign that encourages the community to stay active through sports and live a healthy and balanced lifestyle.

“Supporting sports activities represents the core values and mission of TakeCare, as we advocate for a balanced lifestyle and encourage community awareness and knowledge on health issues, which are both helpful in disease prevention,” said TakeCare health plan manager Nora Fejeran.

“We look forward to supporting more sports events in the CNMI in the future,” she added.

TakeCare Badminton Open 2021 will have men’s and women’s singles events (Levels A, B, and C), which have drawn a combined entry of 29 players. The Level C doubles (men’s and women’s and mixed) also has 29 entries, while Level B doubles events have 26 teams, and nine squads have signed up for the Level A mixed and men’s doubles.

The TakeCare Badminton Open 2021 will have its opening ceremony this Friday at 5:30pm at the Gilbert C. Ada Gymnasium and matches will follow after. Games will continue this weekend and next. (PR)

