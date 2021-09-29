CNMI COVID total now 268

Guam logs 3 more COVID deaths; 70 hospitalized
By
|
Posted on Sep 30 2021
Share

The Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. announced yesterday that one incoming traveler tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the CNMI’s total to 268.

In Guam, the island’s Joint Information Center reported Tuesday the U.S. territory’s 193rd, 194th, and 195th COVID-19-related deaths. The JIC also reported that there are currently 70 individuals in Guam that are hospitalized due to COVID-19. Of that number, 37 are unvaccinated.

CHCC said yesterday that the latest case was identified by travel screening and was confirmed positive through arrival testing on Sept. 28. The individual has since been quarantined and is being actively monitored, and CHCC’s contact tracing team has already begun reaching out to those who were in closest contact with the traveler. CHCC also reported that there are currently no active hospitalizations in the CNMI due to COVID-19.

The Guam JIC report stated the three latest COVID-19-related deaths occurred between Sept. 26 and 28.

The 193rd COVID-19-related death was an unvaccinated 16-year-old male with underlying health conditions. He tested positive for COVID-19 on Sept. 26 and was pronounced dead at the Guam Regional Medical City on Sept. 26.

The 194th COVID-19-related death was a fully vaccinated 43-year-old female with underlying health conditions. She tested positive for COVID-19 on Sept. 18 and was pronounced dead at the U.S. Naval Hospital Guam on Sept. 26.

The 195th COVID-19-related death was an unvaccinated 71-year-old male with underlying health conditions. He tested positive for COVID-19 on Sept. 28 and was pronounced dead at GRMC on Sept. 28.

Guam Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero offered her deepest condolences to the families of the three individuals and said that for all who have lost loved ones to COVID-19, the best way to honor their memories is through “continued vigilance.”

“The passing of a loved one is never easy and [first gentleman] Jeff [Cook], [Lt. Gov.] Josh [Tenorio] and I offer our deepest condolences and sympathies to their families during this most difficult time. To all those who have lost someone to this virus, keep their memories close in your hearts and honor them through continued vigilance,” said Leon Guerrero.

Joshua Santos | Reporter
Joshua Santos is a Mount Carmel School AlumKnight and University of Florida Gator Grad with a passion for writing. He is one of Saipan Tribune’s newest reporters. Josh enjoys golf, chess, and playing video games with friends in his spare time. Reach out to him @rarebasedjosh on all socials.
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

TAGA Plus

July - September 2021 Issue

Today’s Front Page

September 2021

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

USEPA hosts free NEPA and Environmental Justice webinar for Pacific Islanders

Posted On Sep 23 2021

ICC 2021: Community unites to clean NMI coasts

Posted On Sep 23 2021

ICC volunteers speak up!

Posted On Sep 23 2021

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - September 27, 2021

Posted On Sep 27 2021
COMMUNITY

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - September 21, 2021

Posted On Sep 22 2021
COMMUNITY

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - September 20, 2021

Posted On Sep 20 2021

BIBA MARIANAS!

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Bunuelos eating contest at Taste of the Marianas

Posted On Aug 23 2021

Weather Forecast

September 30, 2021, 6:14 AM
Clear
Clear
27°C
real feel: 31°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 84%
wind speed: 1 m/s NE
wind gusts: 1 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:07 AM
sunset: 6:07 PM
© 2021 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Sitemap    Policy

Copyright © 2021 Saipan Tribune