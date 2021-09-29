CNMI COVID total now 268

Share











The Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. announced yesterday that one incoming traveler tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the CNMI’s total to 268.

In Guam, the island’s Joint Information Center reported Tuesday the U.S. territory’s 193rd, 194th, and 195th COVID-19-related deaths. The JIC also reported that there are currently 70 individuals in Guam that are hospitalized due to COVID-19. Of that number, 37 are unvaccinated.

CHCC said yesterday that the latest case was identified by travel screening and was confirmed positive through arrival testing on Sept. 28. The individual has since been quarantined and is being actively monitored, and CHCC’s contact tracing team has already begun reaching out to those who were in closest contact with the traveler. CHCC also reported that there are currently no active hospitalizations in the CNMI due to COVID-19.

The Guam JIC report stated the three latest COVID-19-related deaths occurred between Sept. 26 and 28.

The 193rd COVID-19-related death was an unvaccinated 16-year-old male with underlying health conditions. He tested positive for COVID-19 on Sept. 26 and was pronounced dead at the Guam Regional Medical City on Sept. 26.

The 194th COVID-19-related death was a fully vaccinated 43-year-old female with underlying health conditions. She tested positive for COVID-19 on Sept. 18 and was pronounced dead at the U.S. Naval Hospital Guam on Sept. 26.

The 195th COVID-19-related death was an unvaccinated 71-year-old male with underlying health conditions. He tested positive for COVID-19 on Sept. 28 and was pronounced dead at GRMC on Sept. 28.

Guam Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero offered her deepest condolences to the families of the three individuals and said that for all who have lost loved ones to COVID-19, the best way to honor their memories is through “continued vigilance.”

“The passing of a loved one is never easy and [first gentleman] Jeff [Cook], [Lt. Gov.] Josh [Tenorio] and I offer our deepest condolences and sympathies to their families during this most difficult time. To all those who have lost someone to this virus, keep their memories close in your hearts and honor them through continued vigilance,” said Leon Guerrero.