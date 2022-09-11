Talbot, Spaeth top 8K and 6K courses

Share











Chase Talbot and Robyn Spaeth heralded the start of cross country season by topping the open division races of Saipan International School’s Gecko 5000 held last Saturday from Banzai Cliff in Marpi.

In the tough and competitive men’s 8K course, Talbot gave justice to his first name by crossing the finish line first in 37:13. Sildrey Valoria was right at his heels with a 37:18, while third place went to barefoot runner Chong Nam Lee with a time of 41:42.

In the also tough open women’s 6K race, Spaeth won first place with a time of 34:29, Ann Bang came in second place in 38:52, while Pam Walsh came in third with a 40:42.

The 32-year-old Talbot, who hails from Utah and has lived on Saipan for only a month and a half, conquered the competition because he was “used to the hills” as it was his “sweet spot” and it was “fun doing the hills… and the nice coast on the bottom, so it was fun. It was a good time.”

Talbot also said that the race itself “was great. It was nice to be outside and get to see Banzai [Cliff]. It was beautiful; it was really hot, [but] I felt good about the race.”

He added that it was his first race on the island but won’t be his last. He said he will join “definitely any Run Saipan event. I’ve been volunteering with them for a little bit, so it’s nice to be involved in trying to give back to the community here in some way.”

When asked his thoughts about living on Saipan, he said “it’s beautiful. It’s a little paradise. Yeah, people are super friendly. Everyone’s really welcoming, especially the Run Saipan crew. Everyone’s really giving and yeah, just open arms, so it’s been really cool.”

Spaeth, for her part, told Saipan Tribune that she was “happy to hear that I came in first!”

“As for my thoughts on the course, I always enjoy running and training in Marpi. It’s typically pretty quiet and peaceful but for this event it was packed full of excitement and energy! My own two kids raced in the 1-mile event for the elementary kids and it was really fun to watch them all race so hard and have fun at the same time. Dr. Ron Synder did an amazing job at hosting and kicking off the all school cross country series. I heard there was something like 600 people registered for the whole event! [It’s] really great to see how much the community is embracing running,” added Spaeth.

Snyder, Saipan International School headmaster and Northern Marianas Athletics distance coach, said after the festivities of the morning that in “​​the open category, we had some top-notch runners out here doing some really great times, even though they were running it in some heat and that hill up suicide cliff is brutal, so kudos to them for doing that.”

Before the open men’s 8K, women’s 6K, and 5K fun run for everyone, the morning started off with the Gecko 5000 races which included elementary school, middle school, and high school categories.

The rest of the race results will be published in the next editions of Saipan Tribune.

The race was sanctioned by Northern Marianas Athletics, the Commonwealth Coalition of Private Schools Sports Association, and the CNMI PSS Athletics Department.

Gold level sponsors for the race are Fish and Tackle, Moylan’s Insurance, Hei Café, Tan Siu Lin Foundation, Chung-A Juny & Lya. Silver sponsors are Aca Corps, Happy Market, Athletes Foot, Joeten SuperStore, Casa de Song, Marpac and bronze sponsors are, City Trust Bank, E-Land, The Water Company, Smile Marianas, Run Saipan, JP World Corp., Pacifica Insurance Underwriters Inc., Himawari, and Brabu Pharmacy.