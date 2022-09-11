State of Education Address set on Sep. 22 

Share











The leaders of Northern Marianas College, Northern Marianas Technical Institute, and the CNMI Public School System are slated to deliver the State of Education Address on Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022 at 6pm ChST at the World Resort Saipan Taga Hall.

The State of Education Address is an annual platform for NMC, NMTech, and PSS to come together and present plans for student success and workforce development to students, parents, guardians, elected leaders, government officials, and community partners.

The theme of this year’s State of Education Address is “Finding Our Way Together,” which underscores the collective commitment of the CNMI’s three public educational institutions to collaboration in the face of global and regional challenges.

“Enhancing the quality of education in the Northern Marianas is a collaborative commitment that takes all of us as a Commonwealth, and I am honored to be with my fellow ‘EdHeads’ in working together to navigate through the many challenges that have come our way and continue to come our way by focusing on the opportunities and possibilities of the future,” said NMC president Dr. Galvin Deleon Guerrero.

“Because I am a product of education in the CNMI, it is refreshing to see our three educational institutions coming together, supporting one another, making pacts to lift each other up, and working together to achieve a shared goal: quality education,” NMTech chief executive officer Jodina Attao.

“As educational leaders in the CNMI, we all envision a seamless quality education for all students. At PSS, we work for every child because total inclusion is part of everything we do. Our students are our priority, and we help guide their growth to becoming young adults and productive citizens whether it be a college or career pathway. I look forward to strategically collaborating with our educational leaders to help our students become superb citizens in a global society,” said PSS Commissioner of Education Dr. Alfred Ada.

The 2022 State of Education Address is open to the public and will be live-streamed on the Northern Marianas College Facebook page (www.facebook.com/NMC.Proa). (PR)