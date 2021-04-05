  • Mobil Smiles Reward

Tan, Aquino top SIS tournament

By
|
Posted on Apr 06 2021

Tag:
Share

Lydia Tan, left, and Patrick Vincent Aquino, right, topped the 2021 SIS Student Council Tennis Tournament 4.0 mixed doubles division last Sunday at the American Memorial Park tennis courts. (Kimberly B. Esmores/Contributed Photo)

Lydia Tan and Patrick Vincent Aquino topped the 2021 SIS Student Council Tennis Tournament 4.0 mixed doubles division last Sunday at the American Memorial Park tennis courts.

Tan and Aquino clinched the title after a 5-3, 4-2 win over the husband-and-wife tandem of Dong Min Lee and Eun Kyoung Lee in the finals.

The eventual champions automatically advanced to the semifinals after getting a bye in the opening round. In the semis, Tan and Aquino came out on top with 4-0, 4-1 victory over Yuko Kamada and Quintin Ramsey, who reached the Final Four following a 5-3, 5-4 triumph against Ilan Bubb Grace Kellbach at the top half of the draw.

At the bottom half, the Lees advanced to the finals after a successful semifinal match against Derek Culp and Elizabeth Culp which they won in a score of 4-2, 4-2. Both the Lee and Culp duos gained access to the semis after getting a bye in the opening of the quarterfinals.

Rounding up the Top 3 was Ramsey and Kamada who won via walkover.

Meanwhile, John Bradley and Hannah Chae came out victorious in the 3.0 mixed doubles division after edging Daniel Nam and Seo Hee Lee, 5-4, 4-2.

The division’s title-holders advanced to the semis after a 4-1, 4-1 win over Jack Linden and Seiyul Hong in the quarterfinals.

Jeff Race and Malika Miyawaki prevailed in the 5.0 mixed doubles division of the 2021 SIS Student Council Tennis Tournament last Sunday at the American Memorial Park tennis courts. (Contributed Photo)

Bradley and Chae earned the first seat of the finals after a difficult semifinal battle against Andrew Chung and Yebin Shin in the top half. The duo took the first set, 4-0, before losing the next, 0-4. Bradley and Chae redeemed themselves in the final set, 10-12.

Nam and Lee earned the last finals seat after conquering Xavier Lee and Maria Shim, 5-3, 4-1, in their matchup in the semis. Meanwhile, Lee and Shim managed to advance to the semis after a victorious quarterfinal where they triumphed over Jesse Sablan and Tiana Cabrera, 4-1, 4-1.

Lee and Shim lost their chance at a Top 3 finish after being beaten by Andrew Chung and Yebin Shin who took a 4-2, 4-1 victory over the pair.

CNMI Hall of Famer Jeff Race and Malika Miyawaki prevailed in the 5.0 mixed doubles division with a 4-1, 4-1 victory over Colin Ramsey and Grace Choi.

The winning duo swept the semis with a 4-2, 4-2 victory over David Kwon and Irin Chung who gained entrance into the Final Four after a 4-1, 5-4 triumph against Isaac Heo and Hye Jin Eliot in the top half.

Ramsey and Choi dominated the bottom half after a successful semifinal match against Sean Lee and Serin Chung. Despite the slow start at 0-4, the pair turned the tables in their favor in the two following sets, 4-1, 10-7.

Lee and Chung managed to bag third place with a 4-2, 4-2 victory over Kwon and Chung.

The 2021 SIS Student Council Tennis Tournament was sanctioned by the Northern Mariana Islands Tennis Association.

Kimberly Bautista | Reporter
Kimberly Albiso Bautista has covered a wide range of news beats, including the community, housing, crime, and more. She now covers sports for the Saipan Tribune. Contact her at kimberly_bautista@saipantribune.com.

Related Posts

sis
0

SIS 1 takes top seed in grass v-ball

Posted On Mar 05 2021
, By
0

SIS student is a Presidential Scholar candidate

Posted On Feb 09 2021
, By
volleyball
0

Strong start for MHS 1, SIS 1

Posted On Jan 27 2021
, By
numb
0

NMBA brings Shuttle Time to SIS

Posted On Dec 15 2020
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

Today’s Front Page

April 2021

TAGA Plus

January - March 2021 Issue

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - April 6, 2021

Posted On Apr 06 2021

Community Briefs - April 2, 2021

Posted On Apr 02 2021

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - March 31, 2021

Posted On Mar 31 2021

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

April is Environmental Awareness Month

Posted On Apr 01 2021
schmidt

Schmidt Ocean Institute acquires new research vessel to expand ability to explore, research the ocean

Posted On Mar 25 2021
universal

How do we stop illegal dumping?

Posted On Mar 11 2021

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

BIBA MARIANAS!

Rising star Elvis Han visits Marianas

Posted On Oct 04 2019

MVA woos MICE travel at Beijing workshop

Posted On Sep 05 2019

Guam governor joins GVB delegation to woo Japan

Posted On Sep 03 2019

Weather Forecast

April 6, 2021, 10:19 PM
Cloudy
Cloudy
27°C
real feel: 30°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 90%
wind speed: 2 m/s ENE
wind gusts: 2 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:08 AM
sunset: 6:30 PM
© 2021 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Sitemap    Policy

Copyright © 2021 Saipan Tribune