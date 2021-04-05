Tan, Aquino top SIS tournament

Share











Lydia Tan and Patrick Vincent Aquino topped the 2021 SIS Student Council Tennis Tournament 4.0 mixed doubles division last Sunday at the American Memorial Park tennis courts.

Tan and Aquino clinched the title after a 5-3, 4-2 win over the husband-and-wife tandem of Dong Min Lee and Eun Kyoung Lee in the finals.

The eventual champions automatically advanced to the semifinals after getting a bye in the opening round. In the semis, Tan and Aquino came out on top with 4-0, 4-1 victory over Yuko Kamada and Quintin Ramsey, who reached the Final Four following a 5-3, 5-4 triumph against Ilan Bubb Grace Kellbach at the top half of the draw.

At the bottom half, the Lees advanced to the finals after a successful semifinal match against Derek Culp and Elizabeth Culp which they won in a score of 4-2, 4-2. Both the Lee and Culp duos gained access to the semis after getting a bye in the opening of the quarterfinals.

Rounding up the Top 3 was Ramsey and Kamada who won via walkover.

Meanwhile, John Bradley and Hannah Chae came out victorious in the 3.0 mixed doubles division after edging Daniel Nam and Seo Hee Lee, 5-4, 4-2.

The division’s title-holders advanced to the semis after a 4-1, 4-1 win over Jack Linden and Seiyul Hong in the quarterfinals.

Bradley and Chae earned the first seat of the finals after a difficult semifinal battle against Andrew Chung and Yebin Shin in the top half. The duo took the first set, 4-0, before losing the next, 0-4. Bradley and Chae redeemed themselves in the final set, 10-12.

Nam and Lee earned the last finals seat after conquering Xavier Lee and Maria Shim, 5-3, 4-1, in their matchup in the semis. Meanwhile, Lee and Shim managed to advance to the semis after a victorious quarterfinal where they triumphed over Jesse Sablan and Tiana Cabrera, 4-1, 4-1.

Lee and Shim lost their chance at a Top 3 finish after being beaten by Andrew Chung and Yebin Shin who took a 4-2, 4-1 victory over the pair.

CNMI Hall of Famer Jeff Race and Malika Miyawaki prevailed in the 5.0 mixed doubles division with a 4-1, 4-1 victory over Colin Ramsey and Grace Choi.

The winning duo swept the semis with a 4-2, 4-2 victory over David Kwon and Irin Chung who gained entrance into the Final Four after a 4-1, 5-4 triumph against Isaac Heo and Hye Jin Eliot in the top half.

Ramsey and Choi dominated the bottom half after a successful semifinal match against Sean Lee and Serin Chung. Despite the slow start at 0-4, the pair turned the tables in their favor in the two following sets, 4-1, 10-7.

Lee and Chung managed to bag third place with a 4-2, 4-2 victory over Kwon and Chung.

The 2021 SIS Student Council Tennis Tournament was sanctioned by the Northern Mariana Islands Tennis Association.