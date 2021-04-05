  • Mobil Smiles Reward

Kilili pushes to bring Marianas into Medicaid

Posted on Apr 06 2021
Delegate Gregorio Kilili Camacho Sablan (Ind-MP) is leading a request from all the insular area representatives this week in asking President Joseph Biden to include funding to bring the Marianas into Medicaid.

In his e-kilili newsletter, Sablan said he and other insular representatives requested Biden to include such Medicaid funding in his fiscal year 2022 budget proposal, expected in May.

He said the Obama/Biden fiscal year 2017 budget proposed lifting the cap on Medicaid funding for the insular areas and putting the CNMI on a transition to full inclusion in this federal health insurance program for those with low incomes.

Sablan said the Republican-led Congress did not accept that proposal.

“Now that Democrats control both the Senate and the House, the chance of passing the Obama/Biden Medicaid proposal are improved,” he said.

The delegate said he introduced legislation authorizing the first step: lifting the Medicaid cap. He said the legislation, H.R. 264, already has 60 co-sponsors.

Sablan said Biden has made it a priority for his administration to address the inequitable allocation of federal resources, such as Medicaid.

“Inclusion of that Obama/Biden proposal in the FY 2022 budget is consistent with that directive,” he said.

Ferdie De La Torre | Reporter
