Tan Holdings 50th Anniversary 10K Relay on April 30

By
|
Posted on Apr 18 2022

Tag:
Share

cross country championships at the Saipan Golf Course, which will be the venue for the Tan Holdings 50th Anniversary 10K Relay Invitational Run scheduled for April 30. (COTRIBUTED PHOTO)

Tan Holdings is teaming up with Northern Marianas Athletics in holding the Tan Holdings 50th Anniversary 10K Relay Invitational Run on April 30.

The event will kick off the various sports and community activities that Tan Holdings will be hosting this year to celebrate its golden anniversary.

“The Northern Marianas Athletics is pleased to partner with Tan Holdings for this race to mark the company’s milestone. We are excited to bring together our competitive runners in the community as they showcase not only their speed, but also their strategy in this unique event,” NMA general secretary and race director Robin Sapong said.

Tan Holdings 50th Anniversary 10K Relay Invitational Run will be held on the Saipan Golf Course and will feature 50 two-person teams. Each runner on the team will cover 5K distance or round the 2.5K course at the Saipan Vegas-owned facility two times. The Top 5 teams will receive great prizes, however to qualify for the prizes, teams must complete the 10K race between 50 minutes and 59 minutes, 59 seconds (combined time)

“This is where strategy comes in, as when choosing a partner, you have to know his/her capability in completing the course around the target time. Fast runners can finish under 50, but will not qualify for the prizes since we’re looking at 50 minutes and spare in celebration of Tan Holding 50th anniversary,” Sapong said.

The race director added that all runners will head out to the course together without GPS or earphones so they would not know how much time have they spent running. Each squad will have support crew coming from representatives of TanHoldings.

“We are grateful to NMA for taking the lead in this event, which gives us the opportunity to celebrate TanHolding 50th anniversary with the NMI residents and our very active running community. This is our inaugural activity for this year’s anniversary celebration and will have more sports and community activities in the coming months as Tan Holdings’ way of saying thank you to the NMI for supporting us and helping the company to continue providing services to not just to our islands, but throughout the Micronesian region,” TanHoldings chief executive officer Jerry Tan said.

Registration for the 10K relay will be available via Race Roster through invites from the NMA. All entry invites are determined by race results in NMA-sanctioned events this year, according to Sapong.

Proceeds from the April 30 race will all be donated to the NMI National Athletics Team that will be competing in the Northern Marianas Pacific Mini Games 2022 in June.
For more information about the race, check NMA’s Facebook page at NMIAthletics or RunSaipan. (PR)

Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.

Related Posts

dove
0

Paire 1 boosts finals bid

Posted On Apr 29 2021
, By
paire
0

Paire teams ease past opponents

Posted On Mar 11 2021
, By
MP
0

MP United upsets foe in M-League

Posted On Mar 10 2021
, By
tan
0

Tan Holdings, Matansa conquer foes

Posted On Mar 05 2021
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.
Pacific Mini Games 2022Countdown

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

February 2022 - April 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

September 2021

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

Restoring the MIHA Wetland

Posted On Apr 14 2022
Sugar

Sugar Dock Rehabilitation moves forward

Posted On Apr 07 2022
G3

New G3 Conservation Corps members in motion

Posted On Apr 07 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - April 13, 2022

Posted On Apr 13 2022
Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - April 12, 2022

Posted On Apr 12 2022
community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - April 8, 2022

Posted On Apr 08 2022

BIBA MARIANAS!

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Bunuelos eating contest at Taste of the Marianas

Posted On Aug 23 2021

Weather Forecast

April 18, 2022, 9:31 AM
Sunny
Sunny
26°C
real feel: 32°C
current pressure: 1020 mb
humidity: 93%
wind speed: 2 m/s E
wind gusts: 2 m/s
UV-Index: 3
sunrise: 6:01 AM
sunset: 6:32 PM
© 2022 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2022 Saipan Tribune