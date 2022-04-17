Tan Holdings 50th Anniversary 10K Relay on April 30

Share











Tan Holdings is teaming up with Northern Marianas Athletics in holding the Tan Holdings 50th Anniversary 10K Relay Invitational Run on April 30.

The event will kick off the various sports and community activities that Tan Holdings will be hosting this year to celebrate its golden anniversary.

“The Northern Marianas Athletics is pleased to partner with Tan Holdings for this race to mark the company’s milestone. We are excited to bring together our competitive runners in the community as they showcase not only their speed, but also their strategy in this unique event,” NMA general secretary and race director Robin Sapong said.

Tan Holdings 50th Anniversary 10K Relay Invitational Run will be held on the Saipan Golf Course and will feature 50 two-person teams. Each runner on the team will cover 5K distance or round the 2.5K course at the Saipan Vegas-owned facility two times. The Top 5 teams will receive great prizes, however to qualify for the prizes, teams must complete the 10K race between 50 minutes and 59 minutes, 59 seconds (combined time)

“This is where strategy comes in, as when choosing a partner, you have to know his/her capability in completing the course around the target time. Fast runners can finish under 50, but will not qualify for the prizes since we’re looking at 50 minutes and spare in celebration of Tan Holding 50th anniversary,” Sapong said.

The race director added that all runners will head out to the course together without GPS or earphones so they would not know how much time have they spent running. Each squad will have support crew coming from representatives of TanHoldings.

“We are grateful to NMA for taking the lead in this event, which gives us the opportunity to celebrate TanHolding 50th anniversary with the NMI residents and our very active running community. This is our inaugural activity for this year’s anniversary celebration and will have more sports and community activities in the coming months as Tan Holdings’ way of saying thank you to the NMI for supporting us and helping the company to continue providing services to not just to our islands, but throughout the Micronesian region,” TanHoldings chief executive officer Jerry Tan said.

Registration for the 10K relay will be available via Race Roster through invites from the NMA. All entry invites are determined by race results in NMA-sanctioned events this year, according to Sapong.

Proceeds from the April 30 race will all be donated to the NMI National Athletics Team that will be competing in the Northern Marianas Pacific Mini Games 2022 in June.

For more information about the race, check NMA’s Facebook page at NMIAthletics or RunSaipan. (PR)