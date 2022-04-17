$49M contract out for natural resources management in Pacific

By
|
Posted on Apr 18 2022

Tag:
Share

JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM—Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Pacific awarded a $49 million multiple award contract on April 14 for natural resources management services at various locations within the NAVFAC Pacific area of operations.

“This MAC will enable natural resources managers to execute competitive task orders in a timely manner for a wide variety of natural resources projects associated with the monitoring, management, and protection of natural resources that are needed for compliance with environmental laws and regulations,” said NAVFAC Pacific Environmental Terrestrial Natural Resources program manager Cory Campora.

The work to be performed provides for natural resources management services for fauna surveys, flora surveys, wetlands, habitat restoration and integrated natural resources management plans.

Work will be performed in the NAVFAC Pacific AO including Guam, Hawaii and the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands by the following five businesses—Hamer Environmental L.P. of Mount Vernon, Washington; HDR Environmental, Operations and Construction, Inc. of Englewood, Colorado; Pacific Federal Management, Inc. of Tumon, Guam; Sundance-EA Associates II JV of Pocatello, Idaho; and Sustainable Resources Group International, Inc. of Kailua, Hawaii.

“This contract will also promote job growth, bolster the economy, and provide essential mission support to the Department of Defense in the Pacific area,” said Campora.

The term of the contract is not to exceed 60 months, with an expected completion date of April 2027. (USN)

Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.

Related Posts

0

Maintaining open and transparent dialogue; upholding laws to further protect and preserve natural and cultural resources in Guam

Posted On Oct 22 2021
, By

A bigger natural disaster

Posted On Mar 05 2020
, By
0

Deleon Guerrero champions eco-initiatives

Posted On Sep 13 2019
, By

PSS owed over $12.4M

Posted On Sep 10 2019
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.
Pacific Mini Games 2022Countdown

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

February 2022 - April 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

September 2021

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

Restoring the MIHA Wetland

Posted On Apr 14 2022
Sugar

Sugar Dock Rehabilitation moves forward

Posted On Apr 07 2022
G3

New G3 Conservation Corps members in motion

Posted On Apr 07 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - April 13, 2022

Posted On Apr 13 2022
Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - April 12, 2022

Posted On Apr 12 2022
community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - April 8, 2022

Posted On Apr 08 2022

BIBA MARIANAS!

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Bunuelos eating contest at Taste of the Marianas

Posted On Aug 23 2021

Weather Forecast

April 18, 2022, 9:30 AM
Sunny
Sunny
26°C
real feel: 32°C
current pressure: 1020 mb
humidity: 93%
wind speed: 2 m/s E
wind gusts: 2 m/s
UV-Index: 3
sunrise: 6:01 AM
sunset: 6:32 PM
© 2022 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2022 Saipan Tribune