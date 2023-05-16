Task force is created to combat white-collar crimes, public corruption, financial crimes

Share











The Office of the Attorney General, the Office of the Public Auditor and the Department of Public Safety announced yesterday the formation of a task force that will focus solely on white-collar crimes, government corruption, and financial crimes.

An OAG news release yesterday said the task force will be staffed by investigators from the OAG, OPA, and DPS who will be assigned to it and they will be supervised by a prosecutor assigned to the task force.

Although each of these law enforcement agencies have been conducting investigations pursuant to their statutory duties, the establishment of the task force will strengthen the Commonwealth’s response to demands for an honest and transparent government.

In a joint statement, the heads of these agencies state, “The collaboration and partnership among the law enforcement agencies are vital to holding those accountable for the waste and abuse of public funds and other criminal conduct.”

The task force will conduct investigations proactively and ensure cases are thoroughly reviewed before any prosecution is started.

The three law enforcement agencies have signed a memorandum of agreement detailing the work and function of the task force. (PR)