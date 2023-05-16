Comments sought on proposed Pacific marine sanctuary designation

The Office of National Marine Sanctuaries of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has begun the process to consider a national marine sanctuary in and around the waters of the Pacific Remote Islands.

Public scoping is the first phase in the designation process, during which the public can comment through June 2 on the scope of issues and impacts to be considered for a proposed sanctuary. Comments may be submitted online, by mail, in person or virtually at public scoping meetings.

The proposed area in the central Pacific Ocean includes marine areas within the existing Pacific Remote Islands Marine National Monument, as well as currently unprotected submerged lands and waters, to the full extent of the U.S. Exclusive Economic Zone, an area totaling about 770,000 square miles. Terrestrial areas are not included in the proposed sanctuary.

The public is invited to comment on the proposed sanctuary designation through June 2, 2023, through the Federal eRulemaking Portal, www.regulations.gov, by searching for docket number NOAA-NOS-2023-0052. Comments may also be mailed if postmarked by June 2, 2023.

WHAT

NOAA will host in-person public meetings, with an option to join virtually. During the meetings, NOAA will gather input on boundaries, compatible uses, threats a new sanctuary would address, how best to promote marine science and education initiatives and other topics as described in the Notice of Intent that NOAA published in the Federal Register. The input NOAA receives from the public will assist the agency with the preparation and release of draft designation documents, and in formulating alternatives for the draft environmental impact statement.

When and where

Be heard at public comment meetings (in-person and virtual) through June 2, 2023. An informational Open House will be held for one hour immediately before each listed meeting.

-May 17, 2023, 6pm-8pm (ChST): Guam Museum, 193 Chalan Santo Papa Juan Pablo Dos, Hagåtña, Guam 96910. Participate virtually: attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/9157732722963901017 (Open house at 5pm)

-May 18, 2023, 6 pm-8 pm (ChST): American Memorial Park, 924 Micro Beach Road, Garapan, Saipan, MP 96950. Participate virtually: attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/8309780559530048350 (Open house at 5pm)

-May 19, 2023, 2pm-4pm (ChST): Office of the Mayor of Rota, San Francisco de Borja Highway, Tatachog, Rota, MP 96951. (Open house at 1pm; in-person only, no virtual participation.)

-May 20, 2023, 2pm-4pm (ChST): Tinian Public Library, San Jose Village, Tinian, MP 96952. (Open house at 1pm; in-person only, no virtual participation.)

Note that NOAA may be taking audio recordings of the public meetings including the public comment portion of the meetings.

Submit written comments online

Submit all electronic public comments through the Federal eRulemaking Portal, www.regulations.gov. Search for “NOAA-NOS-2023-0052”. Click the “Comment Now!” icon, complete the required fields, and enter or attach your comments.

Mailed comments must be postmarked by June 2, 2023. Send comments to:

PRI-Proposed Sanctuary, NOAA/ONMS
℅ Hoku Kaaekuahiwi Pousima
76 Kamehameha Ave.
Hilo, HI 96720

A detailed description of the proposed sanctuary, based on the nomination submitted by the Pacific Remote Islands Coalition, as well as additional information about opportunities to provide comment, can be found at https://sanctuaries.noaa.gov/pacific-remote-islands. (PR)

