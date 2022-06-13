Taste of the Marianas food festival sets contests

Share











The 23rd Annual Taste of the Marianas International Food Festival & Beer Garden in June 2022 on Saipan is now accepting applicants for a number for contests highlighting local food.

This year’s festival will be held on June 18, 19, 24, 25, and 26, at the Garapan Fishing Base, from 5pm to 10pm each day.

Contestants may now register in-person only at the Marianas Visitors Authority office on Beach Road in San Jose for the Kadun Pika Cooking Contest on June 18, the Eskabeche Eating Contest on June 19, and the Sukiyaki Eating Contest on June 25. Contests are open to ages 18 and older.

“The Taste of the Marianas is one of the largest annual festivals in the Marianas, highlighting local favorites and international dishes and entertainment,” said MVA managing director Priscilla M. Iakopo. “We invite everyone interested to sign up for our contests this year, and we look forward to celebrating a great festival with all our visitors, including visitors here for the Pacific Mini Games.”

The Marianas Jr. Chef Challenge will also be held on June 26.

The Kadun Pika Cooking Contest starts at 5:30pm on June 18. Cash prizes are $500 for first place, $250 for second place, $150 for third place, and $100 for fourth lace. Teams are limited to one or two persons. Participants must provide their own gas stove, pots, ingredients, and other equipment. The MVA will provide one family-size bag of stewing chicken and an 8-foot table. Chicken may be picked up on June 17 at the MVA office before 5pm. All cooking must be done at the site. Entries will be judged based on taste/flavor, tenderness, balance of spiciness, and presentation.

The Eskabeche Cooking Contest starts at 5:30pm on June 19. Cash prizes are $500 for first place, $250 for second place, $150 for third place, and $100 for fourth place. Teams are limited to one or two persons. Participants must provide their own gas stove, pots, ingredients, and other equipment. The MVA will provide one parrot fish and an 8-foot table. Parrot fish must be picked up on June 17 at the MVA office before 5pm. All cooking must be done at the site. Entries will be judged based on taste/flavor, tenderness, use of coconut milk and vegetables, and presentation.

The Sukiyaki Eating Contest will be held at 8pm on June 25 at the festival main stage. Participants will be challenged to be the first to finish 5 lbs. of sukiyaki within 30 minutes to win $500 cash.

The Taste of the Marianas is an annual signature event of the MVA and will feature affordable dishes from local eateries, live entertainment, and arts and crafts sales. Entry is free.

For rules, registration forms, or more information, visit the MVA office or contact MVA Community Projects specialist Ray Villagomez at rvillagomez@mymarians.com or 664-3200. (MVA)