‘Taste’ tokens available at MVA office
Tokens for the 24th Annual Taste of the Marianas International Food Festival & Beer Garden are available for sale at the Marianas Visitors Authority office on the first floor of Gold Beach Hotel along Beach Road, Saipan, from 1pm to 4pm Monday through Friday (except holidays).
Tokens may be purchased via cash at the office or with PayPal or credit/debit card at www.mymarianas.com (select “Pay via PayPal.”) for pickup at the office or in the expedited line at the token booth at the festival grounds.
For more information, contact the MVA at communityprojects@mymarianas.com or 1.670.664.3200/1. (MVA)