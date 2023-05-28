Team Andersen conducts recovery operations after Typhoon Mawar

By
|
Posted on May 29 2023
Airmen assigned to the 734th Air Mobility Squadron assist with cargo of Federal Emergency Management Agency personnel on Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, 26 May, 2023. FEMA personnel arrived to Guam to assist with Typhoon Mawar relief efforts. (U.S. AIR FORCE/STAFF SGT. DIVINE COX)

Typhoon Mawar, a Category 4 storm, ravaged Guam on Wednesday, May 24, 2023, and throughout the night causing destruction on the island. Since then, Andersen Air Force Base has been focused on recovery efforts, performing an initial damage assessment and restoring the base to mission-ready status and ensuring the safety and wellbeing of all members of Team Andersen.

Airmen have been diligently working to restore power and water on base, clearing debris from the airfield so helping agencies can land with equipment to assist with restoration efforts and supplies for members of Team Andersen and the island that are still without power and water.

“Thankfully no member of Team Andersen was seriously injured.” said Brig. Gen. Paul Fast, 36th Wing commander. “Currently our top priority is sustaining life and ensuring the wellbeing of our members, but we are also prioritizing opening our airfield to bring in aid for the island.”

Teams are assessing the damage around base but individuals are reminded to limit movement around the island and be safety conscious clearing debris from around their homes. Do not go underneath hanging items, avoid downed power lines and avoid damaged electrical cables.

Members are also advised to avoid beaches due to high levels of bacteria that may result in minor and more serious illnesses when being exposed to contaminated water such as sore throats, meningitis, encephalitis and severe gastroenteritis.

Team Andersen is working to get essential services reopened such as the Base Exchange, Commissary, fuel station and medical services.

“I’m proud of the hard work that our members are putting in to restore power and water and I’m especially proud of the resilience that Guam has shown in recovering from a natural disaster of this magnitude,” said Fast.

STAFF SGT. SUZANNA PLOTNIKOV, 36th Wing Public Affairs
