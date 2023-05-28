BOG reopening some branches today

HAGATÑA, Guam—Bank of Guam will reopen some of its branches in Guam and the CNMI over the Memorial Day holiday.

The following branches—Hagatfia, Yigo, Garapan, Rota, and Tinian—will open from 9am to 1pm with limited transactions.

Bank of Guam also continues its efforts to restore their ATM network and contact center operations.

“Giving you access to your money is something we know is greatly needed at this time. While we have seen some of our ATMs come back online as early as this morning, power fluctuations remain a challenge. In the meantime, we have started the process of reopening our branches while our teams work to get our entire network up and running as part of our commitment to Rebuild Stronger,” said Joaquin P. L.G. Cook, bank president and chief executive officer

For the latest updates on Bank of Guam operations, follow @bankofguam on Facebook and Instagram or visit bankofguam.com. (PR)

