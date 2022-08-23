Team Kliq wins softball fundraiser

Team Kliq players are all smiles after topping the CNMI Youth Baseball Team Fundraiser last Sunday at the Capitol Hill Ballfield. (CONTRIBUTED PHOTO)

Team Kliq was ready to rumble in the CNMI Youth Baseball Team Fundraiser after winning the championship last Sunday at the Capitol Hill Ballfield.

The Tony Tenorio-led squad blasted Team Skeet in the finals, 29-19, to complete an unblemished run in the weeklong tournament.

Team Kliq jumped to a 10-0 lead right in the first inning. Team Skeet scored two runs in the second and six more in the third to make it closer, 10-8.

Eight more runs both in the fourth and fifth innings blew the game wide open, 26-10, before Team Skeet scored two runs in the bottom of the fifth. 

Team Kliq would put three more runs in the top of the seventh to make it 29-12 and Team Skeet unleashed a seven-run salvo in the bottom of the seventh in a one-last gasp to rally that ultimately came up short. 

Aside from Tenorio, Team Kliq is also made up of Ping Santos,  Nate Camacho, J.J. Kintol, Peter Lieto, Thorn Sablan, Eli Aughenbaugh, Jerald Cabrera, James Benavente, Tyler Flores, Peter Tenorio, T.K. Kim, Keith Kintol, Poland Masaharu, Brian Camacho, and Jordan Suel.

Tony Tenorio attributed Team Kliq’s success in the CNMI Youth Baseball Team Fundraiser to team chemistry as they’ve been together for a long time. 

“We have such a big roster to accommodate boys that aren’t always able to make games. But this roster never changes. Every tournament we participate in these are the same boys,” he said.

Team Kliq, which  won last year’s King of the Diamond Labor Day Softball Tournament, started the CNMI Youth Baseball Team Fundraiser with a win over Scoutz and then followed that up by beating Dat’s It. 

They made the quarterfinals by topping Tokahao before advancing to the finals with a victory over No Excuse.

“We have 15 players on the roster but only 12 boys can play. It’s more of the boys being team players and not fussing about playing time that get us through games throughout these tournaments. These are fundraisers. The team is just happy to support and play the game we all grew to love,” said Tony Tenorio on their impressive undefeated run in the Scoutz Youth Baseball-organized softball tournament. 

Team Kliq is dedicating the championship to Greg De Leon Guerrero. 

“He’s a great friend to our pitcher, Peter Tenorio, and to all the young baseball players in the Marianas. We hope more kids will be involved with the sport,” said Tony Tenorio.

As for the team name, Tony Tenorio said it comes from a World Wrestling Federation group they all grew up watching in the mid-1990s, composed of Kevin Nash, Scott Hall, Sean Waltman, Shawn Michaels, and Triple H. 

“Basically a ‘band of brothers.’ We’re family and boys that we grew up playing baseball with. Our chemistry comes way before we step on a field. Family gatherings and parties you can expect all of us to be there having a great time together,” he added.

For winning the championship, Team Kliq went home with three Latte Built Gym 1-month memberships, one Gold’s Gym Saipan 1-week membership, a case of Coca-Cola, a case of Fanta, and a  case of Coke Zero.
Team Skeet won one Latte Built Gym 1-month membership, two Gold’s Gym Saipan 2-week memberships, one Poki Yaki $20 gift certificate, a case of Fanta, and a  case of Coke Zero.

Team No Excuse, who won third place, pocketed a Gold’s Gym Saipan 1-week membership, a Poki Yaki gift certificate, three Isla Shave Ice gift certificates, a case of Sprite, and a case of Sweet Black Coffee.

Tournament coordinator Rayna Sablan said Team Kliq donated their gift certificate prizes back to Scoutz Youth Baseball. In all, a total of $4,410 was raised in the CNMI Youth Baseball Team Fundraiser. 

The money will be used to fund the Scoutz Youth Baseball’s trip to Guam next month for the Inaugural Marianas Friendship Labor Day U18 Baseball Tournament.

Mark Rabago | Associate Editor
Mark Rabago is the Associate Editor of Saipan Tribune. Contact him at Mark_Rabago@saipantribune.com
