Team Marianas pummels 670 Gravity in open division

By
|
Posted on Apr 13 2022

Tag:
Share

Team Marianas’ Ervin Villarin, right, is seen here in a file photo during their game against JTM Saipan in the open division of the Inaugural SCLC Basketball League at the Civic Center Basketball Court in Susupe. (MARK RABAGO)

Team Marianas brought 670 Gravity down to earth with a 141-66 walloping in the open division of the Inaugural SCLC Basketball League last Friday at the Gillette Multi-Purpose Gymnasium in Gualo Rai.

In setting the season-high in scoring, the CNMI national men’s basketball training pool outscored their hapless opponents, 39-13, right from the get-go before taking a 77-27 spread at the half. The carnage carried on in the third quarter, as Team Marianas continued to shoot the lights out and again more than doubled 670 Gravity, 104-51, with a quarter to go in the lopsided game.

Team Marianas had eight players crack double digits led by the 22 points of Chioni Dela Cruz. League top scorer Joseph Torres still got his as he fired a game-high 26 points for 670 Gravity. It was the seventh win in eight games for Team Marianas, while 670 Gravity dipped below .500 at 6-7 in the win-loss standings.

In the second game, center Juan Camacho scored 20 points in leading Paradise Reality to a 93-62 rout of Royal Pacific. Paradise Reality improved to 6-4, while Paradise Reality absorbed its sixth loss against only two wins.

Blue Haus walloped RNV Construction, 91-63, in the nightcap. Alex Lauron, Ehroll Peredo, and Brandon Talania pumped in upwards of 21 points each for the now 9-2 team. Their opponents lost for the 10th time in 11 games.

On Thursday, The Game (9-1) kept its lead in the open division following a 95-71 (1-9) drubbing of Super Tech in the opener. In the middle game, Vizion Insurance (6-4) nipped Marianas Dental Center (3-8), 82-80. The nightcap had Lakay/Islander (7-5) beating HBR International (5-5), 91-69.

THURSDAY
First Game
The Game 95 – Dayao 32, McWilliams 22, Sablan 15, Mintac 13, Shamburger 8, Albert 6.
Super Tech 71 – Ege 21, D. Tibayan 12, Daluyen 10, R. Tibayan 6, Castillo 2, Villegas 2, Iguel 2, Agulto 2.
Scoring by quarters: 24-14, 53-30, 71-25, 95-71.

Second Game
Vizion Insurance 82 – Rueda 32, Pastrana 26, Poseo 10, Agustin 6, Santos 5, Jumaquin 1.
MDC 80 – Tengco 23, Montes 12, Paras 9, Ferrer 8, Lilles 7, Kim 5, Apasan 4, Moises 4, Elchico 3, Manipon 2.
Scoring by quarters: 18-20, 42-37, 61-64, 82-80.

Third Game
Lakay 91 – Basa 19, Escano 11, Jandoc 11, Rabauliman 9, Capalad 8, Palacios 7, Quan 6, Aguon 5, Natividad 4.
HBR International 69 – Romo 16, Sapo 12, Reyes 7, Gotengco 5, Batur 3, Boringot 3, Galang 2.
Scoring by quarters: 21-11, 50-29, 66-50, 91-69.

FRIDAY
First Game
Team Marianas 141 – Dela Cruz 22, Santos 20, Naraja 18, Brennan 18, Castro 15, Augenbaugh 13, Sablan 12, Deleon Guerrero 12, Aldan 7, Villarin 3.
670 Gravity 66 – Torres 26, Bernardo 16, Solis 9, Gaviola 8, Galulu 5, Macaraig 2.
Scoring by quarters: 39-13, 77-27, 104-51, 141-66.

Second Game
Paradise Reality 98 – Camacho 20, Atan 15, Sablan 12, Lizama 9, Camacho 8, Diaz 6, Castro 5, Del Rosario 4, Kynes 2.
Royal Pacific 62 – Baci 18, Paig 13, Fundador 12, Jones 9, Lazatin 4, Pascua 2, Pilapil 2.
Scoring by quarters: 21-15, 36-32, 66-44, 93-62.

Third Game
Blue Haus 91 – Lauron 31, Peredo 21, Talania 21, Santos 6, Esdrelon 5, Hernandez 3.
RNV Construction 63 – Vargas 20, Villareal 17, Zapanta 11, Agustin 10.
Scoring by quarters: 18-17, 43-30, 64-40, 91-63.

Mark Rabago | Associate Editor
Mark Rabago is the Associate Editor of Saipan Tribune. Contact him at Mark_Rabago@saipantribune.com

Related Posts

SCLC
0

Eagle Construction finally notches 1st victory

Posted On Mar 25 2022
, By
0

Strong run for Team Marianas

Posted On Oct 22 2018
, By
0

CNMI runners all set for AsPac race

Posted On Oct 19 2018
, By
0

12 students off to AsPac X-Country

Posted On Oct 11 2018
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.
Pacific Mini Games 2022Countdown

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

February 2022 - April 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

September 2021

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

Sugar

Sugar Dock Rehabilitation moves forward

Posted On Apr 07 2022
G3

New G3 Conservation Corps members in motion

Posted On Apr 07 2022
Defend

Defend our planet. Difendi i tano’ta. Atelághi faluwasch.

Posted On Mar 31 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - April 13, 2022

Posted On Apr 13 2022
Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - April 12, 2022

Posted On Apr 12 2022
community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - April 8, 2022

Posted On Apr 08 2022

BIBA MARIANAS!

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Bunuelos eating contest at Taste of the Marianas

Posted On Aug 23 2021

Weather Forecast

April 13, 2022, 6:12 AM
Showers
Showers
23°C
real feel: 24°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 96%
wind speed: 8 m/s E
wind gusts: 8 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:04 AM
sunset: 6:31 PM
© 2022 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2022 Saipan Tribune