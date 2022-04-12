Team Marianas pummels 670 Gravity in open division

Share











Team Marianas brought 670 Gravity down to earth with a 141-66 walloping in the open division of the Inaugural SCLC Basketball League last Friday at the Gillette Multi-Purpose Gymnasium in Gualo Rai.

In setting the season-high in scoring, the CNMI national men’s basketball training pool outscored their hapless opponents, 39-13, right from the get-go before taking a 77-27 spread at the half. The carnage carried on in the third quarter, as Team Marianas continued to shoot the lights out and again more than doubled 670 Gravity, 104-51, with a quarter to go in the lopsided game.

Team Marianas had eight players crack double digits led by the 22 points of Chioni Dela Cruz. League top scorer Joseph Torres still got his as he fired a game-high 26 points for 670 Gravity. It was the seventh win in eight games for Team Marianas, while 670 Gravity dipped below .500 at 6-7 in the win-loss standings.

In the second game, center Juan Camacho scored 20 points in leading Paradise Reality to a 93-62 rout of Royal Pacific. Paradise Reality improved to 6-4, while Paradise Reality absorbed its sixth loss against only two wins.

Blue Haus walloped RNV Construction, 91-63, in the nightcap. Alex Lauron, Ehroll Peredo, and Brandon Talania pumped in upwards of 21 points each for the now 9-2 team. Their opponents lost for the 10th time in 11 games.

On Thursday, The Game (9-1) kept its lead in the open division following a 95-71 (1-9) drubbing of Super Tech in the opener. In the middle game, Vizion Insurance (6-4) nipped Marianas Dental Center (3-8), 82-80. The nightcap had Lakay/Islander (7-5) beating HBR International (5-5), 91-69.

THURSDAY

First Game

The Game 95 – Dayao 32, McWilliams 22, Sablan 15, Mintac 13, Shamburger 8, Albert 6.

Super Tech 71 – Ege 21, D. Tibayan 12, Daluyen 10, R. Tibayan 6, Castillo 2, Villegas 2, Iguel 2, Agulto 2.

Scoring by quarters: 24-14, 53-30, 71-25, 95-71.

Second Game

Vizion Insurance 82 – Rueda 32, Pastrana 26, Poseo 10, Agustin 6, Santos 5, Jumaquin 1.

MDC 80 – Tengco 23, Montes 12, Paras 9, Ferrer 8, Lilles 7, Kim 5, Apasan 4, Moises 4, Elchico 3, Manipon 2.

Scoring by quarters: 18-20, 42-37, 61-64, 82-80.

Third Game

Lakay 91 – Basa 19, Escano 11, Jandoc 11, Rabauliman 9, Capalad 8, Palacios 7, Quan 6, Aguon 5, Natividad 4.

HBR International 69 – Romo 16, Sapo 12, Reyes 7, Gotengco 5, Batur 3, Boringot 3, Galang 2.

Scoring by quarters: 21-11, 50-29, 66-50, 91-69.

FRIDAY

First Game

Team Marianas 141 – Dela Cruz 22, Santos 20, Naraja 18, Brennan 18, Castro 15, Augenbaugh 13, Sablan 12, Deleon Guerrero 12, Aldan 7, Villarin 3.

670 Gravity 66 – Torres 26, Bernardo 16, Solis 9, Gaviola 8, Galulu 5, Macaraig 2.

Scoring by quarters: 39-13, 77-27, 104-51, 141-66.

Second Game

Paradise Reality 98 – Camacho 20, Atan 15, Sablan 12, Lizama 9, Camacho 8, Diaz 6, Castro 5, Del Rosario 4, Kynes 2.

Royal Pacific 62 – Baci 18, Paig 13, Fundador 12, Jones 9, Lazatin 4, Pascua 2, Pilapil 2.

Scoring by quarters: 21-15, 36-32, 66-44, 93-62.

Third Game

Blue Haus 91 – Lauron 31, Peredo 21, Talania 21, Santos 6, Esdrelon 5, Hernandez 3.

RNV Construction 63 – Vargas 20, Villareal 17, Zapanta 11, Agustin 10.

Scoring by quarters: 18-17, 43-30, 64-40, 91-63.