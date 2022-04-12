UOG Press seeks to expand talent pool

Share











The University of Guam Press is issuing a call for talent to expand its pool of local writers, copy editors, translators, graphic designers, illustrators, and photographers available to support the publishing house’s book projects.

UOG Press is the University of Guam’s in-house publisher and has published, distributed, and marketed more than two dozen academic and literary books and journals with a specific focus on the unique history, environment, peoples, cultures, and languages of Guam and the broader Micronesia.

This year, UOG Press will be releasing several books and projects and will need a collaborative and creative roster of community artists available to help produce these books.

Every six months, UOG Press seeks to refresh its local talent pool to provide opportunities for new and upcoming writers and artists.

“At UOG Press, we strive to publish books that feature and celebrate the work of the talented artists, writers, and other creative professionals from our community,” said Victoria-Lola Leon Guerrero, interim director of publishing for UOG Press. “Hiring local allows us to better serve and represent our region and our community through our growing inventory of publications and projects.”

To successfully and professionally achieve its publication goals, UOG Press is particularly looking for people who are able to meet tight deadlines, receive constructive feedback, and produce quality work.

To respond to this call, applicants are asked to submit a digital portfolio featuring a minimum of five relevant work samples and a one-page letter of interest that includes the applicant’s first name; service(s) the applicant is eligible to provide; email address; phone number(s); and relevant experience/background, including professional jobs.

For writing, editing, and translating services in languages other than English, the applicant must specify the language these services can be provided in.

Applicants will be added to the Press’ pool of creatives and will be contacted as projects arise. It is important to note that writers and artists are called based on the needs of the project or publication. Individuals who have responded to previous talent calls are encouraged to respond again.

All submissions must be emailed by no later than Friday, May 6, to uogpress@triton.uog.edu.

For more information, contact UOG Press Marketing and Communications coordinator Via Justine De Fant at (671) 735-2153 or defantv@triton.uog.edu. (UOG)