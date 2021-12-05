Temporary restrictions reimposed

The CNMI government is imposing temporary restrictions from Dec. 6, 2021, through Dec. 19, 2021.  All non-essential government offices will be closed. Curfew hours are back from 12am to 4am. Face masks are required in all public indoor spaces, with some exceptions. More details later.

 

 

