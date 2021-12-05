Temporary restrictions reimposed

The CNMI government is imposing temporary restrictions from Dec. 6, 2021, through Dec. 19, 2021. All non-essential government offices will be closed. Curfew hours are back from 12am to 4am. Face masks are required in all public indoor spaces, with some exceptions. More details later.
Press Release
