BREAKING NEWS: PSS restores remote learning starting Monday

All Public School System schools will transition to remote learning beginning Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, up to Dec. 23, 2021, in line with Gov. Ralph DLG Torres decision to reimpose some restrictions due to the increasing number of COVID-19 transmissions in the CNMI.

After an emergency Board of Education meeting tonight, it was decided that there will be no face-to-face classes for all PSS schools until Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021. Also, all PSS extracurricular activities and scheduled events are suspended until further notice.

While schools remain closed for face-to-face classes, instruction will continue online through Blackboard Ultra. Parents are being informed to refer to their child’s school directly for remote learning schedules.

All PSS offices will remain open.

According to a PSS news release tonight, it said that PSS continues its commitment to keep the public informed regarding the health and safety of students and staff.

“This decision has been carefully assessed by the PSS Leadership and school administration” and is made “in line with the governor’s Memorandum (GOV21-249),” it said.

PSS will continue to provide meal services to its students through Grab-and-Go beginning Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021. “Please present current student IDs to claim meals. Food Services are available from 9am to 12pm at the following school locations:

o Chacha Oceanview Middle School

o Dandan Middle School

o Francisco M. Sablan Middle School

o Garapan Elementary School

o Saipan Southern High School

o Tanapag Middle School

o William S. Reyes Elementary School

o Oleai Elementary School

o Dr. Rita H. Inos Junior Senior High School

o Sinapalo Elementary School

o Tinian Elementary School

COVID-19 School-Based Testing will continue for the following schools: (Not open to the public)

Dec. 6, 2021, 8am – 2pm, Kagman Elementary School and Koblerville Elementary School

Dec. 7, 2021, 8am – 10am, Tanapag Middle School (Cohort 1); Francisco Middle School (Cohort 1)

Dec. 9, 2021, Hopwood MS (Cohort 1) 8am – 11am; COVMS (Cohort 1) 8am – 11am; Hopwood MS (Cohort 2) 12pm – 3pm

Dec. 10, 2021, Hopwood MS (Cohort 3) 8am – 11am; COVMS (Cohort 2) 8am – 11am; Hopwood MS (Cohort 4) 12pm – 3pm

There is no PSS busing for the school-based testing. For the scheduled school-based testing this week, parents should bring their child to the school campus for the testing only. Parents can wait for their child since the testing does not take more than a couple of minutes. Testing is for students and school staff only.

Vaccinations

The scheduled school-based vaccinations will continue from 8am to 12pm. Please follow the scheduled time.

Dec. 6, 2021, William S. Reyes Elementary School

Dec. 7, 2021, Saipan Southern High School, Da’Ok Academy

Dec. 9, 2021, Dandan Middle School

Dec. 13, 2021, Francisco M. Sablan Middle School

Dec. 14, 2021, Garapan Elementary School

Dec. 15, 2021, Chacha Oceanview Middle School

Dec. 16, 2021 Marianas High School

PSS Central Offices will remain open. Central Office staff shall report to work on a staggered schedule based on supervisor approval.

“We assure you that we are doing everything we can to provide a safe environment for our children to learn and grow. We will keep you updated as circumstances change. We highly encourage you to take action to help limit the spread of COVID-19, even if your child is not experiencing symptoms,” the PSS statement said

The most important things you can do:

Make sure your child is wearing a mask when recommended or required.

Make sure your child is washing their hands.

Keep your child home if they are sick.

Call your primary care provider if you or your child have symptoms of COVID-19.

Make sure that your child gets vaccinated when they are eligible.

Make sure to take advantage of Antigen testing opportunities when made available. Register your child to get screened and tested for COVID-19 at https://covidtesting.chcc.health.

“Rest assured that your child’s and family’s health is our priority. If you feel the need to reach out for help, contact mentalhealth@cnmipss.org.” (Saipan Tribune)