Tenorio, Atalig take lead in BOE contest

Posted on Nov 05 2020

Winning by a landslide, Maisie B. Tenorio took the lead for a seat on the Board of Education for Saipan and the Northern Islands, with a total of 7,175 votes, while Herman Manglona Atalig secured his seat on the BOE for Rota with a total of 940 votes, based on the unofficial tally of the Commonwealth Election Commission.

In second place was Gregory Pat Borja with 4,811 votes, while Stephen Carl Woodruff came in third with 2,826 votes.

Just before the election last Tuesday, Tenorio posted a message on Facebook where she outlined her vision and goals as a member of the BOE: to create opportunities for students, parents, and guardians “to provide meaningful feedback to the BOE to review and update policies in which they reflect and operationalize the ‘Students First’ motto, and to encourage and support the development of an organizational culture that represents the values of PSS.”

She said these twin goals come from a desire to “create an educational environment where our students feel heard and seen.”

Tenorio thanked her parents for “being her champions since Day 1,” her family, and her team.

Borja’s mother, Karen Borja, also took to social media to campaign for her son. She said Borja has been actively involved in the CNMI community and its education system since he moved to Saipan in 1995.

She stated that Borja has worked in the classroom to increase student reading literacy, physical fitness as a coach, and also as a PTA volunteer. After moving to the Northern Marianas Protection and Advocacy Systems, Inc., Borja continued to volunteer as a soccer coach and as a PTA volunteer. At NMPASI, he helps provide advocacy services for individuals with disabilities and their families in the CNMI.

Rota’s Atalig also went on social media to congratulate Tuesday’s winners. “I salute all the winners of the 2020 election. I appreciate your sacrifices and hard work in the call of duty to continue serving our people. Your victory clearly acknowledges your outstanding service to the community as well as our district’s trust in you,” said Atalig.

Speaking on behalf of his committee, Atalig expressed gratitude to voters for trusting in him, so he can continue their mission to protect and defend the educational system. Atalig expressed that their support “represents much more than the title itself,” but a “belief in the promise of equitable educational opportunities for all throughout the CNMI.”

Justine Nauta
Justine Nauta is Saipan Tribune's community and health reporter and has covered a wide range of news beats, including the Northern Marianas College and Commonwealth Health Care Corp. She's currently pursuing a bachelor’s degree in Rehabilitation and Human Services at NMC.

