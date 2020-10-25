Thai Massage ‘prioritizes customers’ safety’

Share











Traditional Thai Massage wants to assure the public that massages are completely safe on island even at a time of COVID-19, especially since the CNMI hasn’t had any community transmission for more than two months now.

Manager Jean Pascua said since they reopened last May, the massage establishment in Chalan Kanoa has made the safety of their customers the top priority. Like many business establishments, Traditional Thai Massage was forced to shut their doors when the CNMI registered its first COVID-19 case last March.

“We always changed our linens after each customer and we’ve always use fresh towels even prior to COVID-19. We also disinfect our rooms after every customer and only customers can go inside the room. We want to reassure our customers that our massage establishment is safe and COVID-19-free,” she said.

She added that all their staff undergo COVID-19 testing at least once a month and staff as well as customers also need to have their temperatures checked before entering the establishment. They also keep a login notebook for contract-tracing purposes and no longer accept walk-in customers as those who want to get a massage need to call in advance to set an appointment.

Traditional Thai Massage’s staff are from Thailand, with decades of experience in the age-old craft of Thai massage. “We’ve had them since we were still in San Antonio so they really know what they’re doing and our loyal customers have been coming back at our massage parlor for years now,” said Pascua.

Because social distancing clearly can’t be followed when you’re doing massages, Traditional Thai Massage and other local massage parlors were out of business for months until the Governor’s COVID-19 Task Force lowered the CNMI’s Vulnerability Level to “Blue” last May.

Since reopening five months back, Pascua said they’re seeing an uptick in customers as business is now back to 70% of pre-COVID-19 levels. That’s much better than 50% when they first reopened last May.

As far as promotions are concerned, she said they don’t have any right now but hope to introduce discounts and other promotions in December during the Christmas season.

Traditional Thai Massage is located at the Shakir Building in Chalan Kanoa and is open from 2pm to 9pm, every day. For more information or to make appointments, call Traditional Thai Massage at 235-2445 or 989-1361.