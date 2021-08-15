The CNMI’s first marijuana lounge now operating

By
|
Posted on Aug 16 2021
Common Wealth Cannabis LLC general manager Alexis Hofschneider explains how patrons can use their two lounge rooms in western Garapan during a media tour last Friday. (FERDIE DE LA TORRE)

The CNMI Cannabis Commission has issued a retailer license and the CNMI’s first lounge class 2 license to a company in western Garapan for marijuana operations.

Cannabis Commission acting managing director Janina Maratita said Friday that the Lounge Class 2 license was issued to Common Wealth Cannabis LLC last July 21.

Maratita said the Lounge Class II license permits a licensee to allow consumers (21 years of age or order) to bring marijuana items to the licensed premises for on-site consumption.

Maratita said this is the first lounge approved.

At the same time, Common Wealth Cannabis has a retail shop where patrons can go and purchase marijuana items and either smoke it at the lounger or take it home.

“They have a very unique business in the industry right now where you can purchase from the retail shop and then bring it over to their lounge and consume it in the lounge area,” Maratita said.

She disclosed that there is another pending lounge application.

Maratita toured the media Friday morning inside the Common Wealth Cannabis retail shop, and two-room lounge—Chill Out and Dream Big—located across the American Memorial Park Amphitheater.

The retail shop or dispensary contained marijuana items available for sale and consumption in the lounge area.

A compans representative said no minors are permitted to enter the shop and the lounge.

“We follow the commission in terms of all the rules and regulations,” the representative, adding that there are cameras installed inside for tracking.

The representative said their goal is to obtain first the marijuana items from different licensed producers on Saipan and then eventually they hope to be a producer too.

The company’s general manager, Alexis Hofschneider, said they can’t buy from anyone who does not have a production license.

Hofschneider said they started selling marijuana products when the opened the dispensary last July 23. She said they got the license for the dispensary last July 16.

“It’s interesting learning a lot about what people want and the demands of a dispensary,” Hofschneider said.

She said they allow no more than 12 patrons at one time in the lounge area.

Ferdie De La Torre | Reporter
Ferdie Ponce de la Torre is a senior reporter of Saipan Tribune. He has a bachelor’s degree in journalism and has covered all news beats in the CNMI. He is a recipient of the CNMI Supreme Court Justice Award. Contact him at ferdie_delatorre@Saipantribune.com
